Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Unique Mushroom

Very likely one of the first ingredients you’ll find, the Unique Mushroom is a recurring item in the series, with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin providing loads of them, very early on. Of course something that is self-explanatory, these are mushrooms used for crafting. That being consumable items or handy tools that help your adventure, there is always something you can create at any point during your journey. Let’s see how to find them.

How to find Unique Mushroom in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Unique Mushroom Description

“A mushroom the size of a little finger. Highly valued for its unique aroma, it can be used to make all kinds of food.”

There are all sorts of items you can find as you explore the wild, and the Unique Mushroom is a material you will bump into from the get-go. You need to search Mushroom nodes for them to appear, and they can spawn to any of them. As an early ingredient, the first region of the game, Hakolo Island, is where you will mostly find them as you search any mushroom node.

These nodes can be identified easily, as they literally have a couple of mushrooms lying there, with various colors. The most common of them are the ones with an orange-ish color, so if you happen to find one of these, most often than not will provide Unique and Blue Mushrooms, both used for early creations. As you progress further into the story and find more regions to explore, while these can drop from any mushroom node, they are not as frequent as in Hakolo Island. Additionally, they don’t always spawn on fixed locations, so just keep an eye out for them as you run around, or have a Monstie with the ability to scan the map for them. This way, you can easily see where they are as they will be shown in your map.

