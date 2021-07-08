Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Speed-Up Battles

The traditional turn-based combat of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is well-optimized and very smooth to handle, however, some may want to speed-up battles a bit more in order to get things done as fast as possible. And there is of course no blame to this at all, as Monster Hunter Stories 2 has a lot of content to clear, not to mention the absurd amount of items you can find and Monsters to fight. Capcom ensured to provide various solutions for all these, so let’s take a look at them below.

How to speed-up battles in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

First of all, if you haven’t realized this yet, yes you can speed-up any fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Not only that, but it is also rather simple to do so. Enter a fight and take a look at the top left of your screen. You will notice a small icon that shows an arrow and a ‘x1’ symbol. This means that the current fight runs at normal speed. To increase it, all you have to do is to click the button that is shown on the left of that symbol and number. Someone who uses an Xbox controller for example, should click the menu button, as showed in the picture above.

Pressing it, will make everything in the battle run at x2 speed. However, you can increase this a little bit further, to a whopping x3 speed. What’s best, is that this action is instant and it is also saved for your next battles as well. The utility this speed-up process offers is significant, as you will be farming materials from battles in no time.

Lastly, there is one more thing you can do to speed-up battles even further. And by further, I mean make them instant. I know, it sounds ridiculous, but it is true. If you are way over leveled compared to the Monster/s you are fighting at that moment, the Quick Finish option will become available. This essentially ends a fight with a click of a button, as the game already acknowledges you as far stronger than your enemy, giving you this ‘free win’. To know if you have that option in a fight, you can take a look at the bottom left of your screen, below the ‘Switch Monsties’ indication. If you are indeed way stronger, the button combination will appear there. Press them, and you will win with an S Rank each time. More modern RPGs should implement a feature such as this, so let’s cross fingers for any upcoming project to have such a great system.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.