Mortal Kombat as a series has seen so many different playable fighters over the years, with some definitely getting more exposure than others. While some of the joke characters like Mokap and Meat rarely show up, the lack of a major player like Fujin in more than a few entries has been surprising. He has finally returned as part of the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion though and with him comes a pair of new fatalities for you to use in battle.

How To Do Fujin’s Fatalities

Fujin is a Wind God similar to how Raiden is a Thunder God, with him having the power to manipulate the air around him. Serving as essentially a Mortal Kombat version of an airbender, Fujin is canonically one of the strongest characters in the series and his fatalities most certainly do not hold back.

His first fatality is known as Wind Blade and is performed from far range by pressing Back, Down, Down, Back, X on Xbox One, or the respective final input on other consoles. This one starts with Fujin pulling out his sword and using it to send air slashes at the enemy before using a tornado to fly up into the air. He then sends two more air slashes at the enemy before chucking his sword directly at them and impaling them from there head downward.

Fujin’s second fatality is known as Twisted Twister and is done from close range by pressing Foreward, Back, Down, Y on Xbox One. He once again pulls out his sword to start this one, as he slashes at the enemy’s intestine, partially forcing them out of the body. Fujin then steps on the end of the intenstine and lifts the enemy up in the air with wind before spinning the intestine all around the torso. He’s not done yet though, as he then smashes them to the ground to blow up most of the character’s body.