The 5/13 update has arrived for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch is different from most other patches, as it actually doesn’t require you to download anything to your game specifically. Instead, it’s a balancing update for a number of the characters that will go into effect as soon as you connect your game to the internet. Here’s everything new with Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’s balance patch for 5/13.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Balance Update 5/13 Patch Notes

Character Specific Adjustments

Sheeva – Now has 950 health (down from 1000)

– Now has 950 health (down from 1000) Sheeva – Slightly narrowed the hit region for Dragon Drop & it now has a set delay time when delayed & 30 more recovery frames on miss or when hit hitting armor

– Slightly narrowed the hit region for Dragon Drop & it now has a set delay time when delayed & 30 more recovery frames on miss or when hit hitting armor Joker – Now has 950 health (down from 1000)

– Now has 950 health (down from 1000) Cetrion – Now has 950 health (down from 1000)

– Now has 950 health (down from 1000) Cetrion – Slightly reduced the damage when blocked & flawless blocked of Deadly Winds & Deadly Winds Amplified

– Slightly reduced the damage when blocked & flawless blocked of Deadly Winds & Deadly Winds Amplified Fujin – Adjusted the victim regions of Knee Buckler (Down + Front Kick)

– Adjusted the victim regions of Knee Buckler (Down + Front Kick) RoboCop – Now has 1100 health (up from 1050)

– Now has 1100 health (up from 1050) RoboCop – Don’t Move Creep (Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 2 more active frames & 5 less recovery frames on block

– Don’t Move Creep (Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 2 more active frames & 5 less recovery frames on block Rambo – First Blood (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) has 3 less recovery frames on block

– First Blood (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) has 3 less recovery frames on block Rambo – Diddy-Bopping (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) has more pushback on block & 5 more blockstun frames

– Diddy-Bopping (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) has more pushback on block & 5 more blockstun frames Shao Kahn – You Will Never Win (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 3 less recovery frames & can now be 2in1 cancelled when flawless blocked

– You Will Never Win (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 3 less recovery frames & can now be 2in1 cancelled when flawless blocked Shao Kahn – Hammer Lunge now has less pushback on block & 10 less recovery frames on block & miss

– Hammer Lunge now has less pushback on block & 10 less recovery frames on block & miss Shao Kahn – Hammer Lunge Amplify now has more pushback on block, 5 more blockstun frames & 15 less recovery frames on miss

– Hammer Lunge Amplify now has more pushback on block, 5 more blockstun frames & 15 less recovery frames on miss Shao Kahn – Ground Shatter has 4 less rec frames & more pushback on block

– Ground Shatter has 4 less rec frames & more pushback on block Shao Kahn – Ground Shatter Amplify now has more pushback on block, 10 more blockstun frames, & is now a mid block

This patch focuses on balancing seven different characters, though some have more changes than others. The interesting thing here is that all but one of them were either DLC or a pre-order bonus for the original game, as Cetrion is the only character that was in the base Mortal Kombat 11. Shao Kahn, which was a pre-order bonus and later sold as DLC and included in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, has the most changes here, so make sure to check out what all has changed this time around.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia, but this balance update is only available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms for now at least. For more information regarding this patch, visit the Mortal Kombat Games Support site.