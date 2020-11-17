Mortal Kombat 11 released about a year and a half ago and has received a ton of post-launch content. This started with the characters within the first Kombat Pass, followed by the full Aftermath story DLC that included even more characters. NetherRealm was not done yet though, as they have now released an additional DLC pack known as Kombat Pass 2 alongside what is known as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. As we’ve seen with the game in the past, there are also some changes in the game itself through a new patch.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Launch Update Patch Notes

The latest patch for Mortal Kombat 11 comes with the change to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which also brings with it a free upgrade to next generation platforms. This includes a lot of changes, ranging from gameplay, the Krypt, and many of the characters in the game as well. You can can find the full patch notes below or on the Mortal Kombat website.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Improvements to AI logic

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

Added an option to toggle the ability to use Kustom Variations in Tournament Mode Options

Slightly adjusted the head victim region location for all characters

Most Basic & Kombo Attacks now allow for button input buffer during their last 4 frames of recovery

Hop attacks are now also immune to Down + Front Punch Basic Attacks until their recovery frames

Getup recovery is now 4 frames faster

Delayed Getup now uses a unique animation, displays in-game message, and only has one timing of 20 frames (previously Short was 15 and Long was 30 frames)

Fatal Blows now have a larger 6 frame window to Flawless Block, have slightly less pushback on block, and no longer pushback from blocking cornered opponents

Fixed a rare issue with throw escapes that could cause weapons held in hands to use an incorrect animation

Toward & Back Throws now lose trades to most other attacks and they do 10 less damage on their initial hit

When a Basic Throw startup is interrupted it will now cause the hit reaction to occur at the current location of the character, instead of the starting location of the throw

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Krushing Blow DOTs to linger after resurrections if the additional damage from the Krushing Blow cinematic caused the death

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect victim regions to be used for a few frames if the player performed a forward dash then held down without any further inputs

Most Kombo Attacks can no longer hit opponents from behind unless the opponent is in a combo

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a physical attack to be ignored by the opponent if a projectile collided with a background at that very specific timing

Slightly adjusted victim regions on several regular reactions

Kombat League / Online

Minor online stability improvements

Fixed several rare online desync causes

Added an Online Tutorial when you first go to the Online Menu that explains some parts of Kombat League & Matchmaking

Players can now use Kustom Variations in Kompetitive Modes

Players can now view an opponent’s First Party online profile on the rematch screen after an online match

Added support for Kross-Generation Play where kross-Play can be used

There is now a Main Menu popup message informing a user if they have been banned from the online servers

Krypt

Added new Nether Forge Recipes for players to discover

Added New Krypt Events

Towers of Time

Added New Player Module Rewards

Added a new Summonable Tower

Added new Augments for all characters

Added a new Konsumable called Elixir

Fixed various gameplay & visual issues with several Augments

Replaced some opponents in the Gauntlet with new characters

Character Specific Adjustments

Baraka

Baraka – Low Stab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Stab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Baraka – Straight Shank (Down + Towards + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -3) and has 3 more recovery frames on miss

– Straight Shank (Down + Towards + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -3) and has 3 more recovery frames on miss Baraka – Opponent’s hop attacks are now immune to Straight Shank until its recovery frames

– Opponent’s hop attacks are now immune to Straight Shank until its recovery frames Baraka – Low Poke (Down + Front Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -4) and has 3 more recovery frames on miss

– Low Poke (Down + Front Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -4) and has 3 more recovery frames on miss Baraka – Low Shank (Down + Towards + Front Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

Cassie Cage

Cassie Cage – Straight Punch (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Straight Punch (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Cassie Cage – Side Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Cassie Cage – Opponent’s hop attacks are now immune to Ball Buster until its recovery frames

– Opponent’s hop attacks are now immune to Ball Buster until its recovery frames Cassie Cage – BLB-118 Bitchin’ Bubble now has a 300 frame duration (down from 400) and will now disappear when Cassie is hit, has an attack parried, or performs Back Throw

Cetrion

Cetrion – Low Wind (Down + Front Punch) now has 3 more recovery frames on miss and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Wind (Down + Front Punch) now has 3 more recovery frames on miss and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Cetrion – Krystal Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 4 more recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Krystal Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 4 more recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Cetrion – Krystal Heel (Down + Back Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 2 less frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Krystal Heel (Down + Back Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 2 less frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Cetrion – Fixed a rare issue with Conflux of Elements which could cause other elements besides Hallowing Winds to alter the opponent’s air movement

D’Vorah

D’Vorah – Low Sting (Down + Front Punch) now has 3 more recovery frames on hit and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Sting (Down + Front Punch) now has 3 more recovery frames on hit and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent D’Vorah – Slight Sting (Down + Back Kick) now has 4 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Slight Sting (Down + Back Kick) now has 4 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent D’Vorah – Adjusted the hit regions of Tsetse (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Down + Front Punch + Front Kick) and it can now be directed close or far

– Adjusted the hit regions of Tsetse (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Down + Front Punch + Front Kick) and it can now be directed close or far D’Vorah – slightly reduced the hit regions of Bug Bash (Towards + Front Punch)

– slightly reduced the hit regions of Bug Bash (Towards + Front Punch) D’Vorah – slightly increased the range of Bot Fly (Towards + Front Punch, Front kick) when opponent is in a combo

Erron Black

Erron Black – Ducking victim regions slightly increased

– Ducking victim regions slightly increased Erron Black – Low Boot (Down + Front Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -3) and 2 more recovery frames on miss

– Low Boot (Down + Front Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -3) and 2 more recovery frames on miss Erron Black – Ankle Biter (Down + Towards + Front Kick) now has 8 startup frames (down from 9), has 1 less recovery frame on miss, 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent, and has an increased hit region when opponent is in a combo

– Ankle Biter (Down + Towards + Front Kick) now has 8 startup frames (down from 9), has 1 less recovery frame on miss, 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent, and has an increased hit region when opponent is in a combo Erron Black – Sandy Sole (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -3)

– Sandy Sole (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -3) Erron Black – Slightly increased the hit regions of Ghost Koins (Fatal Blow) when opponent is in a combo

– Slightly increased the hit regions of Ghost Koins (Fatal Blow) when opponent is in a combo Erron Black – Down Peacemaker now has 20 startup frames (up from 15), is a low block, -14 on block (down from -8), -19 on flawless block (down from -8), and 1 less recovery frame on miss

– Down Peacemaker now has 20 startup frames (up from 15), is a low block, -14 on block (down from -8), -19 on flawless block (down from -8), and 1 less recovery frame on miss Erron Black – Removed some instances where Zaterrean Spit could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

– Removed some instances where Zaterrean Spit could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks Erron Black – Fixed an issue that could cause juggle hits after Rising Stock (Locked And Loaded) Krushing Blow juggle during Finish Him to not allow a fatality to be performed

Frost

Frost – Frigid Palm (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4)

– Frigid Palm (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4) Frost – Chest Cold (Down + Front Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -3), has 1 less recovery frame on hit, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Chest Cold (Down + Front Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -3), has 1 less recovery frame on hit, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Frost – Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Freezer Burn (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch)

– Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Freezer Burn (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch) Frost – Removed some instances where Core Trap could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

Geras

Geras – Knee Bash (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Knee Bash (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Geras – Gauntlet Slam (Down + Front Kick) now has 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Gauntlet Slam (Down + Front Kick) now has 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Geras – Pounding Sand (Down + Back Kick) now has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

Jacqui Briggs

Jacqui Briggs – Straight Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -3), has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Straight Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -3), has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jacqui Briggs – Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 5 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 5 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jacqui Briggs – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Leaping Bow (Away + Front Punch) and it now has 1 less active frame, 1 more recovery frame on miss, and no longer pushbacks from blocking cornered opponents

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Leaping Bow (Away + Front Punch) and it now has 1 less active frame, 1 more recovery frame on miss, and no longer pushbacks from blocking cornered opponents Jacqui Briggs – Bionic Dash is now -12 on block (down from -7)

– Bionic Dash is now -12 on block (down from -7) Jacqui Briggs – Jump Attacks & Special Moves when executed during Bionic Bounce do slightly less damage and have a larger 6 frame window to Flawless Block

– Jump Attacks & Special Moves when executed during Bionic Bounce do slightly less damage and have a larger 6 frame window to Flawless Block Jacqui Briggs – Prototype Rocket is now -16 on block (down from -14), has 12 more recovery frames on hit and has 2 more recovery frames on miss

– Prototype Rocket is now -16 on block (down from -14), has 12 more recovery frames on hit and has 2 more recovery frames on miss Jacqui Briggs – Removed some instances where the dot damage of Grenade Launcher could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

Jade

Jade – Straight Palm (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Straight Palm (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jade – Side Heel (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 1 more recovery frame on hit, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Heel (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 1 more recovery frame on hit, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jade – Pierced (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -6), has 2 more recovery frames on hit& on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Pierced (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -6), has 2 more recovery frames on hit& on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jade – Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Front Kick) is now -8 on block (down from -6), and -13 on flawless block (up from -16), and 3 less recovery frames on hit & on miss

– Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Front Kick) is now -8 on block (down from -6), and -13 on flawless block (up from -16), and 3 less recovery frames on hit & on miss Jade – adjusted the repel region on Pole Vault during its startup frames

– adjusted the repel region on Pole Vault during its startup frames Jade – Fixed an issue that could cause visual effect lingering on Delia’s Dance Gear Ability

– Fixed an issue that could cause visual effect lingering on Delia’s Dance Gear Ability Jade – Slightly reduced the combo damage scaling after Toward Throw Krushing Blow

Jax

Jax – Knee Jab (Down + Front Punch) ) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Knee Jab (Down + Front Punch) ) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jax – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Quick Drill (Down + Front Punch, Back Punch) and it now has 4 active frames (up from 2), 2 less recovery frames on miss, and its cancel frame is 2 frames earlier

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Quick Drill (Down + Front Punch, Back Punch) and it now has 4 active frames (up from 2), 2 less recovery frames on miss, and its cancel frame is 2 frames earlier Jax – Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and is now -6 on block (up from -7), has 4 more recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and is now -6 on block (up from -7), has 4 more recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Jax – Step Back (Down + Back Kick) has 4 less recovery frames on hit and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage – Low Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -3), has 5 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -3), has 5 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Johnny Cage – Low Boot (Down + Front Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Boot (Down + Front Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Johnny Cage – The Gist Of My Fist (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) is now considered grounded 7 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground

– The Gist Of My Fist (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) is now considered grounded 7 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground Johnny Cage – Cage Match (Front Kick, Back Kick, Up + Front Kick) is now considered grounded 5 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground

– Cage Match (Front Kick, Back Kick, Up + Front Kick) is now considered grounded 5 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground Johnny Cage – Making Headlines (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Up + Front Kick + Back Kick) is now considered grounded 5 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground

– Making Headlines (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Up + Front Kick + Back Kick) is now considered grounded 5 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground Johnny Cage – Tear Jerker (Towards + Back Kick, Front Kick) is now considered grounded 2 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground

– Tear Jerker (Towards + Back Kick, Front Kick) is now considered grounded 2 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground Johnny Cage – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Hop Kick (Hop + Front Kick/Back Kick) and it now has 5 active frames (up from 3) and 2 less recovery frames on miss

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Hop Kick (Hop + Front Kick/Back Kick) and it now has 5 active frames (up from 3) and 2 less recovery frames on miss Johnny Cage – Nut Punch amplify will now auto face the opponent

– Nut Punch amplify will now auto face the opponent Johnny Cage – Pissed Off now breaks armor

– Pissed Off now breaks armor Johnny Cage – Opponent’s hop attacks are now immune to Nut Punch until its recovery frames

– Opponent’s hop attacks are now immune to Nut Punch until its recovery frames Johnny Cage – Fixed a rare visual issue with Sunglasses when Throwing Shades is flawless blocked

– Fixed a rare visual issue with Sunglasses when Throwing Shades is flawless blocked Johnny Cage – Adjusted camera & controller shakes on Toward & Back Throws

Kabal

Kabal – Knee Buckle (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Knee Buckle (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kabal – Side Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and is now -5 on block (up from -4), has 4 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and is now -5 on block (up from -4), has 4 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kabal – Flash Parry now does 90 damage (was 0), is now +25 on hit (up from +9), and now enables autoblock which no longer allows for followup hits to combo

– Flash Parry now does 90 damage (was 0), is now +25 on hit (up from +9), and now enables autoblock which no longer allows for followup hits to combo Kabal – Fixed a rare issue that could cause an improper animation to be used briefly on Kabal’s Hook Swords when using Flash Parry

Kano

Kano – Knee Cutter (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Knee Cutter (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kano – Low Hinge (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Hinge (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kano – Devo Strike (Down + Back Kick) now has 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Devo Strike (Down + Back Kick) now has 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kano – Wheel Kick (Towards + Back Kick) will no longer sometimes switch sides with the opponent when done in certain circumstances

– Wheel Kick (Towards + Back Kick) will no longer sometimes switch sides with the opponent when done in certain circumstances Kano – Removed some instances where Molotov Cocktail could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

– Removed some instances where Molotov Cocktail could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks Kano – Removed some instances where Bio-Magnetic Trap could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

Kitana

Kitana – Heal Poke (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 1 more recovery frame on hit, 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Heal Poke (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 1 more recovery frame on hit, 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kitana – Fan Stab (Down + Back Kick) is now -9 on block (down from -8), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 7 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Fan Stab (Down + Back Kick) is now -9 on block (down from -8), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 7 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kitana – Neck Slice (Back Punch) now has 11 startup frames (down from 13)

– Neck Slice (Back Punch) now has 11 startup frames (down from 13) Kitana – Royal Protection now increases damage on Quick Execution and Toward & Back Throws

– Royal Protection now increases damage on Quick Execution and Toward & Back Throws Kitana – Edenian Razors now has 3 less recovery frames and only attacks with one Fan instead of three

– Edenian Razors now has 3 less recovery frames and only attacks with one Fan instead of three Kitana – Edenian Razors can now be Amplified to attack with 2 additional Fans

– Edenian Razors can now be Amplified to attack with 2 additional Fans Kitana – Edenian Twist Krushing Blow no longer is possible if Kitana is above 300 health while Fatal Blow is still on cooldown

– Edenian Twist Krushing Blow no longer is possible if Kitana is above 300 health while Fatal Blow is still on cooldown Kitana – Upward Fan Toss now has 5 more recovery frames

– Upward Fan Toss now has 5 more recovery frames Kitana – Upward Fan Toss Amply now has 1 more recovery frame and now enables autoblock which no longer allows for followup hits to combo

– Upward Fan Toss Amply now has 1 more recovery frame and now enables autoblock which no longer allows for followup hits to combo Kitana – Cancel (Half-Blood Stance) is no longer throw immune during some of its frames

– Cancel (Half-Blood Stance) is no longer throw immune during some of its frames Kitana – Far Dark Plunge (Edenian Fade) is now +12 on hit (up from -10) when connecting on the first active frame

Kollector

Kollector – Bloody Nails (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Bloody Nails (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kollector – Leg Check (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 1 less recovery frame on miss, and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Leg Check (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 1 less recovery frame on miss, and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kollector – Low Mace (Down + Back Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -4) and has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Mace (Down + Back Kick) is now -5 on block (down from -4) and has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kollector – Removed some instances where Vial of Sorrow could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

Kotal Kahn

Kotal Kahn – Low Swipe (Down + Front Punch) now has 3 more recovery frames on hit, 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Swipe (Down + Front Punch) now has 3 more recovery frames on hit, 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kotal Kahn – Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kotal Kahn – Warrior Spin (Down + Back Kick) is now -9 on block (down from -8), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Warrior Spin (Down + Back Kick) is now -9 on block (down from -8), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kotal Kahn – Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Blade Push (Towards + Back Punch)

– Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Blade Push (Towards + Back Punch) Kotal Kahn – Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Tlaneltocaz (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) and it is now -5 on block (up from -7), has 2 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent, and its cancel frame is 2 frames earlier

– Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Tlaneltocaz (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) and it is now -5 on block (up from -7), has 2 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent, and its cancel frame is 2 frames earlier Kotal Kahn – Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Macuahuitl Swipe (Away + Back Punch)

– Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction to Macuahuitl Swipe (Away + Back Punch) Kotal Kahn – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Tonaltzintli (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) and it now has 20 startup frames (down from 22), 4 active frames (up from 2), and is now -19 on block (down from -16)

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Tonaltzintli (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) and it now has 20 startup frames (down from 22), 4 active frames (up from 2), and is now -19 on block (down from -16) Kotal Kahn – Mehtizquia (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) is now considered grounded 19 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground

– Mehtizquia (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Kick) is now considered grounded 19 frames earlier, matching when he visually lands on the ground Kotal Kahn – Slightly increased the range of the first hit of Yeyecame Disk Amplify

– Slightly increased the range of the first hit of Yeyecame Disk Amplify Kotal Kahn – Adjusted the repel region of Tecuani Maul and the first hit now has 32 more frames of hit advantage

Kung Lao

Kung Lao – Low Palm (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 1 more recovery frame on hit, has 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Palm (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 1 more recovery frame on hit, has 4 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kung Lao – Side Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, and now has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kung Lao – Back Kick (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (up from -9), has 2 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Back Kick (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (up from -9), has 2 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Kung Lao – Slightly increased the hit region of Hat Toss when opponent is in a combo

– Slightly increased the hit region of Hat Toss when opponent is in a combo Kung Lao – Possessed Hat now releases only one hat, 18 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent, can now be amplified, and has a slightly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo

– Possessed Hat now releases only one hat, 18 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent, can now be amplified, and has a slightly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo Kung Lao – Shaolin Slam (Teleport) on hit now causes both characters to be considered airborne until visually landing

– Shaolin Slam (Teleport) on hit now causes both characters to be considered airborne until visually landing Kung Lao – Guided Hat now has 8 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent and a slightly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo

– Guided Hat now has 8 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent and a slightly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo Kung Lao – “Buzz Saw” now loses trades

Liu Kang

Liu Kang – Low Backhand (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4) and has 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Backhand (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4) and has 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Liu Kang – Crouching Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -7 on block (down from -5), and has 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Crouching Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -7 on block (down from -5), and has 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Liu Kang – Dragon’s Tail (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -4) and has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Dragon’s Tail (Down + Back Kick) is now -7 on block (down from -4) and has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Liu Kang – Slightly increased the hit regions of This Will Hurt (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick)

– Slightly increased the hit regions of This Will Hurt (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick) Liu Kang – Slightly increased the hit regions of Shaolin Strike

Noob Saibot

Noob – Knee Hook (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 4 more recovery frames on hit, has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Knee Hook (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 4 more recovery frames on hit, has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 2 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Noob – Boot Slide (Down + Front Kick) now has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Boot Slide (Down + Front Kick) now has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Noob – Sickle Strike (Down + Back Kick) now has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Sickle Strike (Down + Back Kick) now has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Noob – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of As One (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick)

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of As One (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) Noob – Fixed a rare issue with As One (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) & For The Brotherhood (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick, Back Punch) that could cause weapons held in hands to use an incorrect animation

Raiden

Raiden – Side Strike (Down + Front Punch) is -6 on block (down from -3), has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Strike (Down + Front Punch) is -6 on block (down from -3), has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Raiden – Low Boot (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -5 on block (down from -3), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, 5 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Boot (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -5 on block (down from -3), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, 5 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Raiden – Sweeping Storm (Down + Back Kick) now has 13 startup frames (down from 14), 2 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Sweeping Storm (Down + Back Kick) now has 13 startup frames (down from 14), 2 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Raiden – Distant Thunder (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick) has 15 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback when normal blocked and 5 more frames of blockstun with slightly increased pushback when Flawless Blocked

– Distant Thunder (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick) has 15 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback when normal blocked and 5 more frames of blockstun with slightly increased pushback when Flawless Blocked Raiden – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Heavy Thunder (Jump + Front Kick)

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Heavy Thunder (Jump + Front Kick) Raiden – Removed some instances where Rolling Thunder could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

– Removed some instances where Rolling Thunder could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks Raiden – Super Bolt now has 10 more frames of blockstun, has 6 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and is now considered grounded after its active frames

– Super Bolt now has 10 more frames of blockstun, has 6 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and is now considered grounded after its active frames Raiden – When Super Bolt is charged for the 20 frames it now has 8 less recovery frames on hit and 10 less recovery frames on block & on miss

Scorpion

Scorpion – Low Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Scorpion – Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -6 on block (down from -4), has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Strike (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -6 on block (down from -4), has 3 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Scorpion – Quick Kick (Down + Back Kick) now has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Quick Kick (Down + Back Kick) now has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Scorpion – Demon Dash now has 12 startup frames (up from 7)

– Demon Dash now has 12 startup frames (up from 7) Scorpion – Cancel (Misery Blade) is no longer throw immune during some of its frames

Skarlet

Skarlet – Silent Stab (Down + Front Punch) now has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Silent Stab (Down + Front Punch) now has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Skarlet – Spear Strike (Down + Front Kick) is now -7 on block (up from -10)

– Spear Strike (Down + Front Kick) is now -7 on block (up from -10) Skarlet – Spinning Scythe (Down + Back Kick) is now -13 on block (down from -12), has 4 less recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Spinning Scythe (Down + Back Kick) is now -13 on block (down from -12), has 4 less recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Skarlet – Removed some instances where Red Mist could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

Sonya Blade

Sonya – Energy Burst (Down + Front Punch) is -6 on block (down from -3), has 3 more recovery frames on hit, and 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Energy Burst (Down + Front Punch) is -6 on block (down from -3), has 3 more recovery frames on hit, and 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Sonya – Side Boot (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 5 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Side Boot (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, has 5 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Sonya – Low Burst (Down + Back Kick) now has 2 more recovery frames on hit and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Burst (Down + Back Kick) now has 2 more recovery frames on hit and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Sonya – (Air) Soaring General is now a high block and breaks armor

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero – Slightly adjusted the hit regions Low Back Hand (Down + Front Punch) and now has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions Low Back Hand (Down + Front Punch) and now has 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Sub-Zero – Quick Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -7 on block (down from -5), has 5 more recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Quick Kick (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -7 on block (down from -5), has 5 more recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Sub-Zero – Swing Kick (Down + Back Kick) now has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

Shao Kahn

Shao Kahn – Dragon Fist (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Dragon Fist (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 1 more recovery frame on miss, and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Shao Kahn – Knee Shatter (Down + Front Kick) now has 3 more recovery frames on miss and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Knee Shatter (Down + Front Kick) now has 3 more recovery frames on miss and 4 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Shao Kahn – Side Spike (Down + Back Kick) is now -9 on block (down from -8), has 1 more recovery frame on hit & on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

Shang Tsung

Shang Tsung – Serpent Stab (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 5 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Serpent Stab (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit, has 5 more recovery frames on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Shang Tsung – Ankle Snap (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -7 on block (down from -4), has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Ankle Snap (Down + Front Kick) now has a different hit reaction, is -7 on block (down from -4), has 3 more recovery frames on miss, and 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Shang Tsung – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Stance Breaker (Down + Back Kick) and it is now -7 on block (down from -6) and has 1 more recovery frame on miss

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Stance Breaker (Down + Back Kick) and it is now -7 on block (down from -6) and has 1 more recovery frame on miss Shang Tsung – Slightly increased the victim regions on Sorcerer Sweep (Away + Front Kick, Down + Back Kick)

– Slightly increased the victim regions on Sorcerer Sweep (Away + Front Kick, Down + Back Kick) Shang Tsung – The duration of Malignant Sorcery & Vile Inscriptions is now 240 frames (down from 420)

– The duration of Malignant Sorcery & Vile Inscriptions is now 240 frames (down from 420) Shang Tsung – Corpse Drop now does 80 damage (down from 90)

– Corpse Drop now does 80 damage (down from 90) Shang Tsung – When Explosive Corpses Gear Ability is equipped, Corpse Drop now does 60 damage (down from 90)

– When Explosive Corpses Gear Ability is equipped, Corpse Drop now does 60 damage (down from 90) Shang Tsung – When Explosive Corpses Gear Ability is equipped, Corpse Drop Amplify now does 30 damage (down from 60), and has 5 less block advantage frames with slightly reduced pushback when blocked

– When Explosive Corpses Gear Ability is equipped, Corpse Drop Amplify now does 30 damage (down from 60), and has 5 less block advantage frames with slightly reduced pushback when blocked Shang Tsung – Soul Swap can no longer kill an opponent but can still trigger Chip Avoided & Last Breath

– Soul Swap can no longer kill an opponent but can still trigger Chip Avoided & Last Breath Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare visual issue where an opponent’s weapon props could get stuck in the ground during Shang Tsung’s Back Throw

Nightwolf

Nightwolf – Low Stab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Low Stab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4), has 2 more recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Nightwolf – Uncertain Ground (Down + Front Kick) now has 2 more recovery frames on miss

– Uncertain Ground (Down + Front Kick) now has 2 more recovery frames on miss Nightwolf – Hobbling Kick (Down + Back Kick) now has 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Hobbling Kick (Down + Back Kick) now has 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Nightwolf – Fixed an issue causing Rising Blades (Down + Back Punch) while Moon Fall is active to be immune to high attacks if the down input is held

Terminator

Terminator – Gut Buster (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4)

– Gut Buster (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -4) Terminator – Rising Boot (Down + Back Kick) now has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Rising Boot (Down + Back Kick) now has 3 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Terminator – Gut Buster (Down + Front Punch) while Endoskeleton is active now has the correct frame data

– Gut Buster (Down + Front Punch) while Endoskeleton is active now has the correct frame data Terminator – Fixed a rare issue with Dark Fate (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) & Dark Fate Amplify (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick, Amplify) that could cause weapons held in hands to use an incorrect animation

Sindel

Sindel – Edenian Burst (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -3) and has 3 less recovery frames on hit

– Edenian Burst (Down + Front Punch) is now -5 on block (down from -3) and has 3 less recovery frames on hit Sindel – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Kewl Whip (Down + Back Kick) and it now has 3 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Kewl Whip (Down + Back Kick) and it now has 3 less recovery frames on hit & on miss, and 6 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Sindel – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Front Kick)

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Front Kick) Sindel – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Deadly Echo to become disabled if used in certain circumstances

Spawn

Spawn – Low Claw (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4)

Joker

Joker – Joking Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5) and has 2 more recovery frames on miss

– Joking Jab (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5) and has 2 more recovery frames on miss Joker – Wing Tip (Down + Front Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -5)

– Wing Tip (Down + Front Kick) is now -6 on block (down from -5) Joker – Big Finish (Down + Back Kick) now has 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Big Finish (Down + Back Kick) now has 5 more frames of hit advantage on a grounded opponent Joker – Toward Throw Krushing Blow no longer is possible if Joker is above 300 health while Fatal Blow is still on cooldown

– Toward Throw Krushing Blow no longer is possible if Joker is above 300 health while Fatal Blow is still on cooldown Joker – Getting Lit Amplify no longer autofaces the opponent

Fujin

Fujin – Gut Shot (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4) and has 2 more recovery frames on miss

– Gut Shot (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -4) and has 2 more recovery frames on miss Fujin – Adjusted the victim regions of Low Drift (Towards + Front Kick)

– Adjusted the victim regions of Low Drift (Towards + Front Kick) Fujin – Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction of Typhoon Release (Back Kick, Back Punch)

– Slightly adjusted the victim regions on the hit reaction of Typhoon Release (Back Kick, Back Punch) Fujin – Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Fatal Edge (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch)

– Slightly adjusted the hit regions of Fatal Edge (Away + Front Punch, Front Punch) Fujin – Adjusted the hit regions of Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Back Punch)

– Adjusted the hit regions of Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Back Punch) Fujin – Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Front Kick) ) is now -9 on block (down from -5), has 5 less recovery frames on hit, and has 1 less recovery frame on miss

– Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Front Kick) ) is now -9 on block (down from -5), has 5 less recovery frames on hit, and has 1 less recovery frame on miss Fujin – Adjusted the hit regions of the last hit of Wind Kicks Amplify

– Adjusted the hit regions of the last hit of Wind Kicks Amplify Fujin – Quick Slice (Away + Front Punch) now correctly plays a red hit effect on Kounter

RoboCop

RoboCop – Knee Kapper (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5)

– Knee Kapper (Down + Front Punch) is now -6 on block (down from -5) RoboCop – Ankle Breaker (Down + Front Kick) is now -9 on block (up from -10)

– Ankle Breaker (Down + Front Kick) is now -9 on block (up from -10) RoboCop – Quick Spray (Down + Back Kick) now has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent

– Quick Spray (Down + Back Kick) now has 1 more frame of hit advantage on a grounded opponent RoboCop – Removed some instances where Cheval Trap could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks

– Removed some instances where Cheval Trap could damage opponents when they are invulnerable to attacks RoboCop – Slightly increased the projectile parry region of Riot Shield

– Slightly increased the projectile parry region of Riot Shield RoboCop – Fixed an issue allowing Throw Escape to be possible during the recovery frames of Riot Shield

Sheeva