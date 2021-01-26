Mortal Kombat 11 will be coming up on its two year anniversary of release in only a few months, though NetherRealm Studios has continued to give us a lot of content for the game in the time since. This has included a full story expansion with Aftermath and even more DLC characters that released alongside an Ultimate Edition. Fans have been hopeful for more DLC to come to the game that could still be in the works, but for now they have released a new update for the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.28 Patch Notes

The latest patch for Mortal Kombat 11 isn’t adding new content into the game, but rather focusing on balancing and other small game fixes. You can read the full patch notes below or on the Mortal Kombat 11 website.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Fixed minor issues with several augments

Fixed minor visual & audio issues with several Brutalities

Character Specific Adjustments