Update 1.04 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 the version number is 1.04, while on PS5 it’s 1.006.000. On Xbox One the update number is 1.0.0.5, while on Xbox Series X/S it’s 1.0.0.8. The update is also available now on PC via Steam or Epic Games.

The main purpose for today’s patch is to update the game to make sure it’s in line with the current 2021 season. This means all bikes and riders should be up-to-date with the real life sport.

There is also a ton of re-tuning done on the Career Mode of the game too. The update also has some minor fixes that should be addressed with the patch installed. Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Added Editable Camera Angle

MotoGP™ riders and bikes updated to the 2021 season

New riding help: Autodrive for Long Lap Penalty

Added 3 new patterns for custom suits

Career Mode: Re-tuning of the skill of the riders of the Junior Team

Career Mode: Re-tuning of the progressions values of the riders of the Junior Team

Career Mode: Re-tuning of the reliability of the riders of the Junior Team

Several fixes on the Neural AI

Minor fixes

You can check out the official website for more details on today’s update. MotoGP 21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:May 18th, 2021