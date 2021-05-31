Update 1.05 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new patch has finally arrived for MotoGP 21 on all platforms. If you own the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.05. On PS5, the update version number comes out as 1.007.000. The PC and Xbox One version is number 1.0.0.6 while on Xbox Series X/S it’s 1.0.0.9.

The biggest addition of today’s patch is that it adds more advanced controller options. This is to give the game a more realistic feel for people that want to truly experience it as a a simulator.

They have also added new content to match the 2021 season as well as some bug fixes here and there. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Added Advanced Controller Options

*This option allow you to customise your race experience changing controller parameters like dead zone, linearity and many others. To access this options, select the “calibration” tab in the controls configuration menu.

Moto3™ riders and bikes updated to the 2021 season

Re-Tuning of the weather probabilities

Several fixes on the Neural AI

Minor fixes

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official website. MotoGP 21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.