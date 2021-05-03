MotoGP 21 Update Roadmap Fully Revealed

MotoGP 21 may have only come out last month, but the game will have a lot of new content later this year. The developer has not fully finished with the game yet.

Developer Milestone has now announced that MotoG 21 will have support throughout the months of May and June updating bike models as well as adding free new content for all players.

If you just bought the game recently, you are going to have more fun in the next two months. You can read the update roadmap for the game posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update Roadmap

May: 1-14

Updating MotoGP™ Category: bikes model, liveries, suit and accessories

Adding Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup

Editable Camera Angle: players are able to personalize and create a camera angle that will perfectly suit their driving style

May: 15-31

Updating Moto3™ Category: bikes model, liveries, suit and accessories

Editable Controller’s settings: players are now able to personalize their experience, modifying options and input reactions of their controller.

June: 1-14

Updating Moto2™ Category: bikes model, liveries, suit and accessories

Adding Bike Retrieval in online multiplayer: the feature is now available even in online game modes.

June: 15-30

Adding MotoE™ Category

Adding “Join in progress” in online multiplayer: with this update, players will now instantly joining qualifying sessions that are already started, instead of waiting as spectator

Adding Wet Suit: same as the reality, riders will use Wet Suit in case of raining sessions.

MotoGO 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can visit the game’s official website for more about the update roadmap.