MW3 Burger King Promo: How to Get the Burger King Skin in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision and Burger King

Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborations with popular restaurants and shows, and recently, they have teamed up with the famous fast-food joint Burger King. This guide will cover how to participate in the Burger King promo for Modern Warfare 3 and earn the rewards, including a nice skin!

How to Earn the Burger King Promo Rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Players can earn the Burger King skin and other rewards for Modern Warfare 3 in one of two ways. The first way is by purchasing the Bacon Feast Whopper menu item from a Burger King restaurant, where players will receive a redeemable code.

The second way to obtain the Call of Duty promo rewards is by using the promo code CALLOFDUTY on the Burger King app or website when ordering food. Keep in mind that you must spend a minimum of $15 when using the promo code.

Note: The Bacon Feast Whopper sandwich is a limited-time menu item, so act fast.

All Rewards Included in the Modern Warfare 3 and Burger King Promo

The Burger King and Modern Warfare 3 promo consists of two bundles of rewards. Below, we have each bundle, aka qualifying purchase, listed for you.

1st qualifying purchase: Emblem, Burger Town-themed Calling Card, one hour of double XP.

Emblem, Burger Town-themed Calling Card, one hour of double XP. 2nd qualifying purchase: Burger Town King Skin and one hour of double XP.

All Countries Participating in the Modern Warfare 3 and Burger King Promo

The Burger King and Modern Warfare 3 promo is only available in 20 countries. Here are all the countries where players can earn Burger King rewards for Call of Duty:

Dominican Republic

Netherlands

Spain

Australia

Puerto Rico

Austria

Argentina

Peru

Columbia

Chile

Honduras

Ecuador

Venezuela

Uruguay

Aruba

Costa Rice

Panama

Paraguay

Martinique

Nicaragua

In other words, if you don’t live in any of the countries mentioned, you won’t be able to participate in the promo. It’s surprising to see that the UK or United States haven’t made the list, but hopefully, they get added at a later date.

As previously mentioned in the intro of this guide, Call of Duty is no stranger to doing collaborations. So, if your country did not make the list, sit tight, as we will most likely see another collab shortly.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023