MW3 New Zealand Trick: How to Play Modern Warfare 3 Early

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is another installment in the COD franchise that’s among the most anticipated annual arrivals. But there’s a neat way you can play it even earlier if you have the game digitally. Here’s how you can use the New Zealand trick to play MW3 early!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 — How to Use the New Zealand Trick to Play MW3 Early

Xbox players can play MW3 early by changing their region to New Zealand on their console using the following steps:

Hit the ‘Guide’ button (Xbox logo)

(Xbox logo) Hit RB to go to ‘Profile & System’

Go to ‘Settings ‘

‘ From this menu, go to System , then ‘Language & Location’

, then Under the ‘Location’ dropdown menu, select ‘New Zealand’

dropdown menu, select Restart your console and the changes should take effect, and you can play MW3 early!

Related: All Missable Campaign Achievements/Trophies in COD MW3

When Can You Play MW3 Early?

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released for New Zealand players at midnight NZDT on November 10, 2023, or 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on November 9. This means that, due to a time zone exploit, you can play MW3 a day early with a New Zealand account. This trick is not anything new, but it’s handy to know if you want to get a leg up on the competition, or wish to try new features like Open World Zombies!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

New Zealand Release Countdown

Time zones for players to use this trick can be followed using the guide below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 3:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 4:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 5:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 6:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 7:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 8:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 11:00 AM GMT Europe 1:00 PM CEST Moscow 2:00 PM MSK India 4:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 6:00 PM ICT Philippines 7:00 PM PHT

Does the New Zealand Trick Work on PlayStation?

Technically not the same way; accounts for PlayStation are region-locked, so the only way you can play the game at the same time as New Zealand players is to have a New Zealand-based PS Store account. This process is more convoluted and your pre-order bonuses would be NZ-based, along with other potential issues like with the Early Access if you want to game share.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023