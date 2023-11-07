MW3 New Zealand Trick: How to Play Modern Warfare 3 Early

Check here for how to get boots on the ground asap for the release of MW3!

November 7th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
How to Play MW3 Modern Warfare 3 Early with New Zealand Trick
Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is another installment in the COD franchise that’s among the most anticipated annual arrivals. But there’s a neat way you can play it even earlier if you have the game digitally. Here’s how you can use the New Zealand trick to play MW3 early!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 — How to Use the New Zealand Trick to Play MW3 Early

Xbox players can play MW3 early by changing their region to New Zealand on their console using the following steps:

  • Hit the ‘Guide’ button (Xbox logo)
  • Hit RB to go to ‘Profile & System’
  • Go to ‘Settings
  • From this menu, go to System, then ‘Language & Location’
  • Under the ‘Location’ dropdown menu, select ‘New Zealand’
  • Restart your console and the changes should take effect, and you can play MW3 early!

Related: All Missable Campaign Achievements/Trophies in COD MW3

When Can You Play MW3 Early?

How-to-Play-MW3-Early-New-Zealand-Trick-Time-Zones-Release
Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released for New Zealand players at midnight NZDT on November 10, 2023, or 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on November 9. This means that, due to a time zone exploit, you can play MW3 a day early with a New Zealand account. This trick is not anything new, but it’s handy to know if you want to get a leg up on the competition, or wish to try new features like Open World Zombies!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
New Zealand Release Countdown

Time zones for players to use this trick can be followed using the guide below:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)3:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)4:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)5:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)6:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)7:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)8:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland11:00 AM GMT
Europe1:00 PM CEST
Moscow2:00 PM MSK
India4:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand6:00 PM ICT
Philippines7:00 PM PHT

Does the New Zealand Trick Work on PlayStation?

Technically not the same way; accounts for PlayStation are region-locked, so the only way you can play the game at the same time as New Zealand players is to have a New Zealand-based PS Store account. This process is more convoluted and your pre-order bonuses would be NZ-based, along with other potential issues like with the Early Access if you want to game share.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :