MW3 x The Walking Dead: Leaks, Skins, Release Date, and Price

Image: Activision and AMC / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

According to reliable leakers in the gaming community, the popular television series The Walking Dead could be making its way over to Modern Warfare 3.

There’s little information out there, but here is everything you need to know about the collaboration, including release date, skins, and leaks.

MW3 and The Walking Dead Crossover Release Date

Reliable leaker, Alaix took to Twitter to inform the Modern Warfare 3 community of a potential crossover with The Walking Dead. The leaker mentions that the rumored collaboration revolves around the release of the upcoming show The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The new show will be released on February 25, 2024, so we may see the crossover release around the same time.

Here is the official Twitter post by Alaix:

It seems to be somewhat connected to "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" https://t.co/8L1LVt91jf — Alaix (@HeyImAlaix) November 21, 2023

All Skins Included in the MW3 and The Walking Dead Crossover

There is no information about potential skins that will be included in the Modern Warfare 3 and The Walking Dead crossover, although we have some speculations. Considering the most popular characters in The Walking Dead are Rick, Michonne, and Daryll, skins revolving around those characters will likely be included. Then again, this is just a prediction and should be taken with a grain of salt.

I would like to see Glenn, Negan, and Carol included in the crossover, as they are some of my favorite characters in popular show.

MW3 and The Walking Dead Crossover Price

There is no information about the price of The Walking Dead and Modern Warfare 3 crossover, considering there is no solid proof it even exists. That said, if we look at previous crossovers, the bundles usually fall within the range of 2400 COD Points. 2400 COD Points is equivalent to $19.99

That’s all you need to know about the rumored Modern Warfare 3 and The Walking Dead crossover. As we get closer to the release of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, more information should come to light, and maybe we will get proof these leaks are correct.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023