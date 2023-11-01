My Time at Sandrock Fishing Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fishing in a desert is a unique experience with its own guidelines and challenges. From bait, to traps, to skills, we’ve got you covered!

How to Fish in My Time at Sandrock

While most cozy games set you up with some shadows floating around the water waiting to be enticed with a rod and reel, fishing in Sandrock is a whole different kind of experience. Not only is it void of chasing shadows, but it is void of water! You are fishing for sand carp and other sand creatures that pop into and out of the sand. There are a few fishing spots around the main Sandrock area, but the main one I found to be easiest to use is directly East of your home.

A few days into My Time at Sandrock, you’ll see Elsie by the sand pond fishing for sand carp and she calls for help. After this interaction, you’ll be able to get the World of Sandfishing quest that will walk you through making a Sandfish Trap and show you how to bait and catch a fish. To build the initial Sandfish Trap you’ll need:

2 Copper Bars

2 Wooden Sticks

1 Thick Rope

Once you have your trap, you’ll go to the pond with your trap selected in the tool bar and press your interaction button at the fish sign. This will open a new tool bar and change your screen focus to the pond. The tool bar gives you access to your bait creatures and the trap. First, you will select your bait on the tool bar and throw it out into the pond, quickly changing over to the trap. A fish will swim out of the sand and toward the bait. While it is eating, aim your trap at the fish, and when it highlights the fish blue, you can throw the trap and catch the fish.

Later you will be able to make a better trap to catch larger fish, but in the beginning, stick to the smaller fish. You will also eventually get new kinds of bait, but at first, you can grab some sandworms from the desert area around your home for free.

Fishing Skills

In the knowledge tab of your menu, there is a Gathering skill menu. When you unlock the first level of the Stamina Knowledge it opens the opportunity to put levels into Sandfishing Knowledge. There are three levels that offer:

Sand Trap stamina consumption is reduced by 1. Regain 2 stamina when retrieving an empty Sand Trap. The probability of fish being attracted to bait is increased by 20%, including King type fish.

These will make it so you can fish longer and at level 3 will improve your chance of catching fish.