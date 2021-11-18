NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)

2K Locker Codes have become a popular staple in the NBA2K series and working codes are being released regularly for NBA 2K22. These locker codes help players along in the popular My Career and My Team modes for the game by giving downloadable bonuses for players who are paying attention. Posted online in various places, NBA 2K Locker Codes reward players with a variety of different things from free player cards, to footwear and much more.

NBA 2K Locker Codes List – Working October 2021

Code Rewards MYTEAM-LIMITED-EDITION-2-PG13 Limited Edition II Pack PD-NATE-THURMOND-IN-MYTEAM NBA Primetime V Pack or Rim Protector Badge Pack

What Are 2K Locker Codes

2K Locker Codes are essentially promo codes for NBA 2K which give players free stuff. 2K22 Locker Codes that have been released so far in the year include free tokens, shoe boosts, highly rated player cards, card packs and much more. Every week throughout the year the team at 2K Sports gives away these Locker Codes to the community and we’re here to keep these codes in one place for you to check back in on throughout the NBA 2K basketball season.

How to Enter NBA 2K22 Locker Codes

Locker Codes can be used by going to the Options/Quit section in the game’s menu. Here you will find a menu item called “Locker Codes”. Simply open this menu item and you will see a keyboard interface where you can enter the 2k22 Locker Codes. When entering codes, make sure that you actually put the dashes in the code. If you just do the number/letter string without the dashes between the five letters/numbers the code will come back as invalid. Capitalization does not matter, but the dashes definitely do.

Where to Enter Locker Codes in NBA 2K22

Locker Codes that you find on this page can be entered in the locker codes portion of the NBA 2K22 menus. The Locker Code Entry Screen Can be found in the menu shown in the image below, which can be navigated to by heading to the “Options/Quit” section of the interface.

How Long Do 2K Locker Codes Last

2K Locker Codes generally last for about a week. From when they are first released. Usually you will have seven full days before codes will expire and no longer be valid.

And that’s all you need to know when it comes to Locker Codes for NBA 2K22. Check back on this post regularly if you are on the hunt for more codes as this post is updated regularly with the latest 2K Locker Codes.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2021