NBA 2K21 – How to Change Camera

NBA 2K21 has a ton of options when it comes to camera angles to use while playing the game. Which camera angle is the best to play will be completely up to you, and we’ll explain how to change the camera angle in NBA 2K21 in this guide.

How to Change Camera in NBA 2K21

The camera in NBA 2K21 can be changed by heading into the pause menu during a game. Once you’ve changed the camera angle and the settings have been changed it will be saved for future use, regardless of which game mode you are playing in.

To change the camera, simply pause the game and scroll down to the “Camera” menu option. There will be a number of preset camera options to choose from. You can cycle through them by pressing the bumper buttons on the PlayStation or Xbox controller.

Within each camera preset you can then also tweak the camera settings in terms of height, zoom, and more.

What is the best Camera angle in 2k21?

The camera angle which allows you to see the court the most clearly is in the 2K view.