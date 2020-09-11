NBA 2K21 – How to Get Gym Rat Badge

The Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K21 will give you a permanent boost to your physical attributes. Once you unlock the badge you will get +4 for your Stamina, Strength, Speed, and Acceleration. This will effectively allow you to skip the Gatorade Training Facility for upgrading those attributes for your player. In this guide, we’ll explain the fastest way to unlock and get gym rat in NBA 2K21.

What is Gym Rat?

Gym Rat is an unlockable and permanent boost for your character. Each week you can get a bonus to your physical attributes by going to the Gatorade Training Facility and completing the challenges in your workout. Getting the Gym Rat upgrade will allow you to bypass this and get a permanent stat boost. This is automatically applied to your character once you have met the requirements to unlock.

How to Get Gym Rat in 2K

You get the Gym Rat Badge in 2K by winning a Championship in My Career. There are some requirements to doing this though. You can’t just sim through games. You have to play a minimum of 40 games in the regular season before heading into the playoffs and winning the championship. Once you’ve won the championship you will see that you have Gym Rat AND that you will always have the +4 buff to your physical attributes.

Once you’ve played between 40-45 games you can then simulate your way to the playoffs and then you need to win the championship to get the badge.