NBA 2K21 – How to Respec My Player in My Career

My Career mode in NBA 2K allows you take a player from amateur to professional while increasing their stats building them into an NBA superstar. This My Player is built specifically to your liking and can outfitted with any number of basketball skill sets. To build a My Player you need to earn VC to plug into different attribute potentials. In this guide we’ll explain how and if you can respec your character in My Career.

Respec Attributes

The attributes that you purchase along the way in NBA 2K21 My Career cannot be re-allocated when building a new player. You actually need to just earn more VC to upgrade a new character when you create one. It’s unfortunate that you cannot respec a My Player completely without having to spend a bunch of VC, but not much of what goes on in My Career or My Player is consumer friendly.

Respec Badges

There is one way that you can totally change up your My Player and that’s through the badges that you’ve earned. Badges, unlike your attribute points, CAN be changed mid career. In fact, once you max out your badges you can change them between every game even. But you need to max out the badges first. Until then you can change and respec your badges only when you have unlocked a new badge. At that point you will see a plus and minus on the badge, allowing you to to add or remove a badge. If you remove a badge you can assign it somewhere else, which means you can greatly change the way that a specific build plays.