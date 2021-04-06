Game Guides

NBA 2K21 Update 01.008.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Next-gen patch arrives

April 6th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

NBA-2K21-Curry

Update 01.008.00 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today’s patch caters to the next-gen version of the game which includes the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. This patch was released earlier today on April 6th, 2021. A patch should be released very soon for the current-gen systems which is the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

In today’s next-gen patch, 2K Sports has updated the likeness and facial animations for many of the real life NBA players in the game. They have also addressed a few issues with the MyTEAM mode as well.

You can look at the patch notes posted down below.

NBA 2K21 Update 01.008.000 Patch Notes

General

  • The following players have received a number of likeness updates:
    • Darius Bazley
    • Tyler Bey
    • Hamidou Diallo
    • Jahmi’us Ramsey
    • Domantas Sabonis
    • Luka Samanic
    • Landry Shamet
    • Rayjon Tucker
  • Resolved a rare issue in MyNBA when starting a save from the offseason

MyTEAM

  • Resolved reported menu issues with the Mystery tier in Domination
  • Duplicated Attribute Boosts for Triangle and Post Coaches have been removed
  • Addressed a Win/Loss exploit in Unlimited and other multiplayer modes
  • Made visual improvements to Dark Matter in certain menus
  • Resolved an issue with the Geologist achievement/trophy
  • Additional preparations added for future seasons of MyTEAM

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is out now for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S systems. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy