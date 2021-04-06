NBA 2K21 Update 01.008.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Update 01.008.00 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Today’s patch caters to the next-gen version of the game which includes the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. This patch was released earlier today on April 6th, 2021. A patch should be released very soon for the current-gen systems which is the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

In today’s next-gen patch, 2K Sports has updated the likeness and facial animations for many of the real life NBA players in the game. They have also addressed a few issues with the MyTEAM mode as well.

You can look at the patch notes posted down below.

NBA 2K21 Update 01.008.000 Patch Notes

General

The following players have received a number of likeness updates: Darius Bazley Tyler Bey Hamidou Diallo Jahmi’us Ramsey Domantas Sabonis Luka Samanic Landry Shamet Rayjon Tucker

Resolved a rare issue in MyNBA when starting a save from the offseason

MyTEAM

Resolved reported menu issues with the Mystery tier in Domination

Duplicated Attribute Boosts for Triangle and Post Coaches have been removed

Addressed a Win/Loss exploit in Unlimited and other multiplayer modes

Made visual improvements to Dark Matter in certain menus

Resolved an issue with the Geologist achievement/trophy

Additional preparations added for future seasons of MyTEAM

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is out now for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S systems. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.