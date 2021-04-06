NBA 2K21 Update 01.008.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Update 01.008.00 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Today’s patch caters to the next-gen version of the game which includes the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. This patch was released earlier today on April 6th, 2021. A patch should be released very soon for the current-gen systems which is the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.
In today’s next-gen patch, 2K Sports has updated the likeness and facial animations for many of the real life NBA players in the game. They have also addressed a few issues with the MyTEAM mode as well.
You can look at the patch notes posted down below.
NBA 2K21 Update 01.008.000 Patch Notes
General
- The following players have received a number of likeness updates:
- Darius Bazley
- Tyler Bey
- Hamidou Diallo
- Jahmi’us Ramsey
- Domantas Sabonis
- Luka Samanic
- Landry Shamet
- Rayjon Tucker
- Resolved a rare issue in MyNBA when starting a save from the offseason
MyTEAM
- Resolved reported menu issues with the Mystery tier in Domination
- Duplicated Attribute Boosts for Triangle and Post Coaches have been removed
- Addressed a Win/Loss exploit in Unlimited and other multiplayer modes
- Made visual improvements to Dark Matter in certain menus
- Resolved an issue with the Geologist achievement/trophy
- Additional preparations added for future seasons of MyTEAM
The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is out now for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S systems. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.