NBA 2K23 Skateboard Guide: How to Grind and Do Tricks

NBA 2K23 gives players a whole new map to explore, featuring a wide array of courts, stores, gyms, team-focused activities, and much, much more. With that said, the game also offers players the ability to make use of a wide array of traversal options, including, among many others, GO-Karts, Bikes, and, of course, Skateboards, the latter of which allow players to perform a wide variety of tricks. But how can you perform them? Now, in order to allow you to truly showcase your skills, here’s a guide on how to grind and do skateboard tricks on NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Skateboard Guide: How to Do Tricks on NBA 2K23

After equipping your Skateboard, you can perform a wide variety of tricks in NBA 2K23 by simultaneously holding the SHOW OFF (Trick) button —L2 (PS4/PS5), LB (Xbox One/Series X/S), and ZL (Nintendo Switch)— and the Accelerate button —R2 (PS4/PS5), RB (Xbox One/Series X/S), and ZR (Nintendo Switch)— and then moving the Left Stick in a set way.

To recap, here’s how to perform tricks on NBA 2K23:

Hold down both the Accelerate and the SHOW OFF buttons.

While pressing both buttons, move the right stick in different manners to perform different tricks while both on the floor and on the rails.

How to Grind on NBA 2K23

You can grind on NBA 2K23 by first holding Accelerate then the Ollie button —X (PS4/PS5), B (Xbox One/Series X/S), and A (Nintendo Switch)— until you get close to a rail. Once close to it, you just need to perform the Ollie towards the rail to start grinding.

To recap, here’s how to grind on NBA 2K23.

Hold down the Accelerate and Ollie buttons.

Head towards a rail of any kind.

Perform the Ollie towards the rail to start grinding.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.