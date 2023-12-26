NBA 2K24 Dribble Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

Image: Visual Concepts and 2K Games

NBA 2K24 allows the player to create a signature style through the use of animations. Dribble animations can make your character differentiate from others on the court, and there are many of them to unlock.

If you want to unlock a specific dribble animation in NBA 2K24, we have you covered with this guide. Here is how you can unlock all dribble animations in NBA 2K24.

Unlocking All Dribble Animations in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 has an unreal amount of dribble animations in the game; each falls into a specific category. There are behind-the-backs, spins, stepbacks, and more that each look different from one another. Below, we have split all dribble animations into their specified category and the height and stat requirement to unlock them.

How to Unlock All Aggressive Breakdown Combo Dribble Animations

Aggressive breakdown dribble animations aim to make your character aggressive on the court and push past your opponent. They can be executed by flicking up on the right analog stick with the sprint button held. Here is how you can unlock all Aggressive breakdown dribble animations in NBA 2K24.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Allen Iverson Under 6’5″ 85+ Cade Cunningham Under 6’10” 75+ Chris Paul Under 6’5″ 80+ Coby White Under 6’5″ 80+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 80+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Damian Lillard Under 6’5″ 85+ Derrick Rose Under 6’5″ 87+ D’Angelo Russell Under 6’10” 75+ Isaiah Thomas Under 6’5″ 85+ Jimmy Butler Under 6’10” 70+ James Harden Under 6’10” 85+ Jrue Holiday Under 6’5″ 75+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 70+ Jayson Tatum Under 6’10” 70+ John Wall Under 6’5″ 85+ Jason Williams Under 6’5″ 80+ Kobe Bryant Under 6’10” 88+ Kevin Durant None 85+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kawhi Leonard None 65+ Kembal Walker Under 6’5″ 86+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 85+ Lonzo Ball Under 6’10” 80+ Luka Doncic None 70+ LeBron James Under 6’10” 70+ Michael Jordan Under 6’10” 70+ Paul George Under 6’10” 75+ Rafer Alston Under 6’10” 80+ Russell Westbrook Under 6’10” 70+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Steve Francis Under 6’5″ 85+ Scoot Henderson Under 6’5″ 80+ Stephon Marbury Under 6’5″ 80+ Tim Hardaway Under 6’5″ 80+ Tracy McGrady Under 6’10” 85+ Terry Rozier III Under 6’10” 80+ Victor Wembanyama Under 6’10” 69+ Zion Williamson None 70+ Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 75+

How to Unlock All Behind the Back Dribble Animations

Behind-the-back dribble animations do as the name implies: have your player dribble behind their back. Here is how you can unlock all of them.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Allen iverson Under 6’10” 85+ Andrew Wiggins None 75+ Chris Paul None 85+ DeMar DeRozan Under 6’10” 75+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 80+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Jimmy Butler Under 6’10” 70+ James Harden Under 6’10” 80+ James Moon Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 83+ Jayson Tatum None 75+ Kobe Bryant None 88+ Kevin Durant None 75+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kawhi Leonard None 80+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 80+ Luka Doncic None 80+ LeBron James None 70+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Scottie Pippen None 75+ Trae Young Under 6’10” 92+ Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 84+

How to Unlock All Crossover Dribble Animations

Crossover dribble animations allow you to go from one side of your opponent to the other, helping you pass them on the court. Here is how you can unlock all crossover dribble animations in NBA 2K24

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Anthony Edwards None 76+ Allen Iverson Under 6’10” 80+ Chris Paul None 80+ DeMar DeRozan Under 6’10” 75+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 80+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Damiam Lillard Under 6’5″ 90+ D’Angelo Russell Under 6’10” 75+ Giannis Antetokounmpo None 70+ Jimmy Butler Under 6’10” 70+ J. Cole Under 6’10” 70+ Josh Giddey Under 6’10” 76+ James Harden Under 6’10” 80+ James Moon Under 6’10” 75+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 70+ Jayson Tatum None 75+ John Wall Under 6’10” 80+ Jason Williams None 75+ Kobe Bryant None 88+ Kevin Durant None 75+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kawhi Leonard None 70+ Lonzo Ball Under 6’10” 80+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 80+ Luka Doncic None 70+ Mike Conley Under 6’10” 79+ Michael Jordan None 75+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Scoot Henderson Under 6’5″ 80+ Terry Rozier III Under 6’10” 80+ Trae Young Under 6’10” 92+ Victor Wembanyama Under 6’10” 69+ Zach LaVine None 75+ Zion Williamson None 70+

How to Unlock All Combo Moves Dribble Animations

Combo dribble animations add a mix of crossover, aggressiveness, and other flair. These are usually the coolest dribbling animations in NBA 2K24, and here is how you can unlock all of them.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Allen Iverson Under 6’10” 80+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 80+ Damian Lillard Under 6’5″ 90+ James Harden None 80+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 84+ Jayson Tatum Under 6’10” 70+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kobe Bryant None 88+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 86+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Trae Young Under 6’10” 92+ Zach LaVine None 80+

How to Unlock All Dribble Style Animations

Dribble-style animations focus on the playstyle of a specific NBA player in real life. Here are all the Dribble Style animations corresponding with its player and how to unlock them all.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Speed With Ball Requirement Basic None None Normal None None Pro None 70+ Allen Iverson Under 6’5″ 85+ Arike Ogunbowale Under 6’10” 40+ Chelsea Gray Under 6’10” 40+ Damian Lillard Under 6’5″ 90+ Gabby Williams Under 6’10” 40+ James Harden Under 6’10” 75+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 85+ John Stockton Under 6’5″ 75+ Kevin Durant None 75+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ LeBron James Under 6’10” 75+ Magic Johnson Under 6’10” 75+ Steve Nash Under 6’5″ 83+ Seimone Augustus Under 6’10” 40+ Trae Young Under 6’5″ 92+ Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 75+

How to Unlock All Escape Moves Dribble Animations

Escape moves allow your player to get out from cover, making room for a jump shot or a layup. Here are all the Escape dribble animations and how to unlock them.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Allen Iverson Under 6’10” 80+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 91+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Damian Lillard Under 6’5″ 90+ Jimmy Butler Under 6’10” 70+ Joel Embiid None 55+ James Harden None 80+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jayson Tatum 6’10” 70+ Kobe Bryant None 88+ Kevin Durant None 75+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kemba Walker Under 6’10” 86+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 85+ Luka Doncic None 70+ LeBron James None 70+ Paul George None 80+ Trae Young Under 6’10” 92+ Zach LaVine None 80+

How to Unlock All Hesitation Dribble Animations

Hesitation dribble animations slow your player down briefly, throwing the defender off guard. These can be especially helpful when trying to get past your defender on the court.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Anthony Edwards None 76+ Chris Paul None 85+ DeMar DeRozan Under 6’10” 75+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Jimmy Butler Under 6’10” 70+ James Harden Under 6’10” 80+ James Moon Under 6’10” 75+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 70+ Jayson Tatum None 75+ John Wall Under 6’10” 80+ Kobe Bryant Under 6’10” 88+ Kevin Durant None 80+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 85+ Larry Bird None 70+ Luka Doncic None 75+ Paul George Under 6’10” 75+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Scottie Pippen None 70+

How to Unlock All Park Flashy Passes Dribble Animations

Park Flashy Passes dribbles are unique-looking passes that involve dribbling. Quite a few are available in NBA 2K24, but each is worth using. The good news is that there are zero requirements.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Stat Requirement Behind Back None None Elbow Pass None None Kick Pass None None No Look None None Swagger None None Tap Pass None None Wizard None None

Related: NBA 2K24 Jump Shot Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

How to Unlock All Regular Breakdown Combo Dribble Animations

Regular breakdowns can create separation between you and the defender and can quickly be executed by flicking up on the right analog stick. Here is how you can unlock all regular breakdowns in NBA 2K24.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Allen Iverson Under 6’5″ 85+ Cade Cunningham Under 6’10” 75+ Chris Paul Under 6’5″ 80+ Colby White Under 6’5″ 80+ DeMar DeRozan Under 6’10” 75+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 80+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Damian Lillard Under 6’5″ 90+ Derrick Rose Under 6’5″ 87+ D’Angelo Russell Under 6’10” 75+ Giannis Antetokounmpo None 65+ Isaiah Thomas Under 6’5″ 85+ James Harden Under 6’10” 85+ Jrue Holiday Under 6’5″ 75+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 70+ Jayson Tatum Under 6’10” 70+ John Wall Under 6’5″ 85+ Jason Williams Under 6’5″ 85+ Kobe Bryant Under 6’10” 88+ Kevin Durant None 85+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kawhi Leonard None 65+ Kemba Walker Under 6’5″ 86+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 85+ Lonzo Ball Under 6’10” 85+ Luka Doncic None 70+ LeBron James Under 6’10” 70+ Michael Jordan Under 6’10” 70+ Paul George Under 6’10” 75+ Penny Hardaway Under 6’10” 85+ Russell Westbrook Under 6’10” 70+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Steve Francis Under 6’5″ 85+ Scoot Henderson Under 6’5″ 80+ Stephen Marbury None Jayson Tatum Tim Hardaway Under 6’5″ 80+ Tracy McGrady Under 6’10” 85+ Terry Rozier III Under 6’10” 80+ Trae Young Under 6’5″ 92+ Victor Wembanyama Under 6’10” 69+ Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 75+

How to Unlock All Spin Dribble Animations

Spin dribble animations allow you to keep the ball tight and spin around the defender. These are great for going in for a layup. Requirements for all unlocks are below.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Anthony Davis None 70+ Anthony Edwards None 76+ Andrew Wiggins None 70+ DeMar DeRozan Under 6’10” 75+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Jimmy Butler None 75+ James Moon Under 6’10” 75+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 70+ Jayson Tatum None 75+ John Wall Under 6’10” 80+ Kevin Durant None 75+ Kawhi Leonard None 75+ Karl-Anthony Towns None 70+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 80+ LeBron James None 80+ Nikola Jokic None 55+ Penny Hardaway None 75+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Steve Nash Under 6’10” 80+ Trae Young Under 6’10” 92+ Terry Rozier III Under 6’10” 80+

How to Unlock All Stepback Dribble Animations

If you’re a huge three-point shooter, you’ll want to master the stepback dribble. These dribble animations allow you to step back away from your defender, allowing you to take the shot.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Chris Paul Under 6’10” 75+ Giannis Antetokounmpo None 70+ Jimmy Butler None 70+ Joel Embiid None 50+ James Harden Under 6’10” 80+ Jayson Tatum None 75+ John Wall Under 6’10” 80+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kawhi Leonard None 70+ Kemba Walker None 86+ Luka Doncic None 80+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Vince Carter None 70+ Zach LaVine None 75+

How to Unlock All Signature Size-Ups Dribble Animations

Signature Size-ups are similar to crossovers but add extra flair to them that can be between the legs or even behind the back. Unlock all of them in NBA 2K24 by checking out the grid below.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Ball Handle Requirement Basic None None Normal None 40+ Pro None 70+ Allen Iverson Under 6’5″ 85+ Baron Davis Under 6’5″ 80+ Breanna Steward None 60+ Carmelo Anthony None 70+ Cade Cunningham Under 6’10” 75+ CJ McCollum Under 6’10” 70+ Candance Parker None 60+ Chris Paul Under 6’5″ 80+ Colby White Under 6’5″ 80+ Desmond Bane Under 6’10” 70+ DeMar DeRozan Under 6’10” 75+ De’Aaron Fox Under 6’10” 75+ Darius Garland Under 6’5″ 80+ Devonte Graham Under 6’5″ 80+ Damian Lillard Under 6’5″ 90+ Derrick Rose Under 6’5″ 87+ D’Angelo Russell Under 6’10” 75+ Dwayne Wade Under 6’10” 80+ Giannis Antetokounmpo None 65+ Isaiah Thomas Under 6’5″ 85+ Jimmy Butler Under 6’10” 70+ J. Cole None 70+ James harden Under 6’10” 85+ Jrue Holiday Under 6’5″ 75+ Jason Kidd Under 6’5″ 80+ Jeremy Lin Under 6’10” 70+ Ja Morant Under 6’10” 75+ Jamal Murray Under 6’10” 70+ Jalen Suggs Under 6’10” 75+ Jayson Tatum Under 6’10” 70+ John Wall Under 6’5″ 85+ Jason Williams Under 6’5″ 85+ Kobe Bryant Under 6’10” 70+ Kevin Durant None 85+ Kyrie Irving Under 6’5″ 90+ Kawhi Leonard None 65+ Kyle Lowry Under 6’5″ 70+ Kemba Walker Under 6’5″ 86+ LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 85+ Lonzo Ball Under 6’10” 80+ Luka Doncic None 70+ LeBron James Under 6’10” 70+ Mike Bibby Under 6’10” 80+ Maite Cazorla None 60+ Michael Jordan Under 6’10” 70+ Penny Hardaway Under 6’10” 85+ Rafer Alston Under 6’10” 80+ Rajon Rondo None 70+ Russell Westbrook Under 6’10” 70+ Stephen Curry Under 6’5″ 92+ Steve Francis Under 6’5″ 95+ Stephen Marbury Under 6’5″ 80+ Steve Nash Under 6’5″ 80+ Tim Hardaway Under 6’5″ 80+ Tracy McGrady Under 6’10” 85+ Terry Rozier III Under 6’10” 80+ Trae Young Under 6’5″ 92+ Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 75+ Zion Williamson None 70+

How to Unlock All Triple Threat Styles Dribble Animations

Like other dribble animations, the Triple Threat Style can help you play more aggressively to open up space for a shot. The good news is that there are no requirements to unlock them in NBA 2K24.

Dribble Animation Height Requirement Stat Requirement Normal None None Basic None None Pro None None Kobe Bryant None None Stephen Curry None None Luka Doncic None None Joel Embiid None None LeBron James None None Zach LaVine None None Zion Williamson None None

That’s all you need to know about unlocking all dribble animations in NBA 2K24. We assure you that this guide is up to date with the latest implements of season 3!