NBA 2K24 Dribble Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

NBA 2K24 allows the player to create a signature style through the use of animations. Dribble animations can make your character differentiate from others on the court, and there are many of them to unlock.
If you want to unlock a specific dribble animation in NBA 2K24, we have you covered with this guide. Here is how you can unlock all dribble animations in NBA 2K24.
Unlocking All Dribble Animations in NBA 2K24
NBA 2K24 has an unreal amount of dribble animations in the game; each falls into a specific category. There are behind-the-backs, spins, stepbacks, and more that each look different from one another. Below, we have split all dribble animations into their specified category and the height and stat requirement to unlock them.
- Aggressive Breakdown Combo
- Behind the Back
- Crossover
- Combo Moves
- Dribble Style
- Escape
- Hesitation
- Park Flashy Passes
- Regular Breakdown
- Spin
- Stepback
- Signature Size Ups
- Triple Threat Style
How to Unlock All Aggressive Breakdown Combo Dribble Animations
Aggressive breakdown dribble animations aim to make your character aggressive on the court and push past your opponent. They can be executed by flicking up on the right analog stick with the sprint button held. Here is how you can unlock all Aggressive breakdown dribble animations in NBA 2K24.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Cade Cunningham
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Chris Paul
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Coby White
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Damian Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Derrick Rose
|Under 6’5″
|87+
|D’Angelo Russell
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Isaiah Thomas
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Jimmy Butler
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Jrue Holiday
|Under 6’5″
|75+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jayson Tatum
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|John Wall
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Jason Williams
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Kobe Bryant
|Under 6’10”
|88+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|85+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|65+
|Kembal Walker
|Under 6’5″
|86+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Lonzo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|70+
|LeBron James
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Michael Jordan
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Paul George
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Rafer Alston
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Russell Westbrook
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Steve Francis
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Scoot Henderson
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Stephon Marbury
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Tim Hardaway
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Tracy McGrady
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Terry Rozier III
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Victor Wembanyama
|Under 6’10”
|69+
|Zion Williamson
|None
|70+
|Zach LaVine
|Under 6’10”
|75+
How to Unlock All Behind the Back Dribble Animations
Behind-the-back dribble animations do as the name implies: have your player dribble behind their back. Here is how you can unlock all of them.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen iverson
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Andrew Wiggins
|None
|75+
|Chris Paul
|None
|85+
|DeMar DeRozan
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Jimmy Butler
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|James Moon
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|83+
|Jayson Tatum
|None
|75+
|Kobe Bryant
|None
|88+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|75+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|80+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|80+
|LeBron James
|None
|70+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Scottie Pippen
|None
|75+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’10”
|92+
|Zach LaVine
|Under 6’10”
|84+
How to Unlock All Crossover Dribble Animations
Crossover dribble animations allow you to go from one side of your opponent to the other, helping you pass them on the court. Here is how you can unlock all crossover dribble animations in NBA 2K24
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Anthony Edwards
|None
|76+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Chris Paul
|None
|80+
|DeMar DeRozan
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Damiam Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|D’Angelo Russell
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|None
|70+
|Jimmy Butler
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|J. Cole
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Josh Giddey
|Under 6’10”
|76+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|James Moon
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jayson Tatum
|None
|75+
|John Wall
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Jason Williams
|None
|75+
|Kobe Bryant
|None
|88+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|75+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|70+
|Lonzo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|70+
|Mike Conley
|Under 6’10”
|79+
|Michael Jordan
|None
|75+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Scoot Henderson
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Terry Rozier III
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’10”
|92+
|Victor Wembanyama
|Under 6’10”
|69+
|Zach LaVine
|None
|75+
|Zion Williamson
|None
|70+
How to Unlock All Combo Moves Dribble Animations
Combo dribble animations add a mix of crossover, aggressiveness, and other flair. These are usually the coolest dribbling animations in NBA 2K24, and here is how you can unlock all of them.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Damian Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|James Harden
|None
|80+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|84+
|Jayson Tatum
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kobe Bryant
|None
|88+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|86+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’10”
|92+
|Zach LaVine
|None
|80+
How to Unlock All Dribble Style Animations
Dribble-style animations focus on the playstyle of a specific NBA player in real life. Here are all the Dribble Style animations corresponding with its player and how to unlock them all.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Speed With Ball Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|None
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Arike Ogunbowale
|Under 6’10”
|40+
|Chelsea Gray
|Under 6’10”
|40+
|Damian Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Gabby Williams
|Under 6’10”
|40+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|John Stockton
|Under 6’5″
|75+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|75+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|LeBron James
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Magic Johnson
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Steve Nash
|Under 6’5″
|83+
|Seimone Augustus
|Under 6’10”
|40+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Zach LaVine
|Under 6’10”
|75+
How to Unlock All Escape Moves Dribble Animations
Escape moves allow your player to get out from cover, making room for a jump shot or a layup. Here are all the Escape dribble animations and how to unlock them.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|91+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Damian Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Jimmy Butler
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Joel Embiid
|None
|55+
|James Harden
|None
|80+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jayson Tatum
|6’10”
|70+
|Kobe Bryant
|None
|88+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|75+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kemba Walker
|Under 6’10”
|86+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|70+
|LeBron James
|None
|70+
|Paul George
|None
|80+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’10”
|92+
|Zach LaVine
|None
|80+
How to Unlock All Hesitation Dribble Animations
Hesitation dribble animations slow your player down briefly, throwing the defender off guard. These can be especially helpful when trying to get past your defender on the court.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Anthony Edwards
|None
|76+
|Chris Paul
|None
|85+
|DeMar DeRozan
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Jimmy Butler
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|James Moon
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jayson Tatum
|None
|75+
|John Wall
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Kobe Bryant
|Under 6’10”
|88+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|80+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Larry Bird
|None
|70+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|75+
|Paul George
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Scottie Pippen
|None
|70+
How to Unlock All Park Flashy Passes Dribble Animations
Park Flashy Passes dribbles are unique-looking passes that involve dribbling. Quite a few are available in NBA 2K24, but each is worth using. The good news is that there are zero requirements.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Stat Requirement
|Behind Back
|None
|None
|Elbow Pass
|None
|None
|Kick Pass
|None
|None
|No Look
|None
|None
|Swagger
|None
|None
|Tap Pass
|None
|None
|Wizard
|None
|None
How to Unlock All Regular Breakdown Combo Dribble Animations
Regular breakdowns can create separation between you and the defender and can quickly be executed by flicking up on the right analog stick. Here is how you can unlock all regular breakdowns in NBA 2K24.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Cade Cunningham
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Chris Paul
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Colby White
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|DeMar DeRozan
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Damian Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Derrick Rose
|Under 6’5″
|87+
|D’Angelo Russell
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|None
|65+
|Isaiah Thomas
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Jrue Holiday
|Under 6’5″
|75+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jayson Tatum
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|John Wall
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Jason Williams
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Kobe Bryant
|Under 6’10”
|88+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|85+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|65+
|Kemba Walker
|Under 6’5″
|86+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Lonzo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|70+
|LeBron James
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Michael Jordan
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Paul George
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Penny Hardaway
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Russell Westbrook
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Steve Francis
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Scoot Henderson
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Stephen Marbury
|None
|Jayson Tatum
|Tim Hardaway
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Tracy McGrady
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Terry Rozier III
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Victor Wembanyama
|Under 6’10”
|69+
|Zach LaVine
|Under 6’10”
|75+
How to Unlock All Spin Dribble Animations
Spin dribble animations allow you to keep the ball tight and spin around the defender. These are great for going in for a layup. Requirements for all unlocks are below.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Anthony Davis
|None
|70+
|Anthony Edwards
|None
|76+
|Andrew Wiggins
|None
|70+
|DeMar DeRozan
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Jimmy Butler
|None
|75+
|James Moon
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jayson Tatum
|None
|75+
|John Wall
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|75+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|75+
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|None
|70+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|LeBron James
|None
|80+
|Nikola Jokic
|None
|55+
|Penny Hardaway
|None
|75+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Steve Nash
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’10”
|92+
|Terry Rozier III
|Under 6’10”
|80+
How to Unlock All Stepback Dribble Animations
If you’re a huge three-point shooter, you’ll want to master the stepback dribble. These dribble animations allow you to step back away from your defender, allowing you to take the shot.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Chris Paul
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|None
|70+
|Jimmy Butler
|None
|70+
|Joel Embiid
|None
|50+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Jayson Tatum
|None
|75+
|John Wall
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|70+
|Kemba Walker
|None
|86+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|80+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Vince Carter
|None
|70+
|Zach LaVine
|None
|75+
How to Unlock All Signature Size-Ups Dribble Animations
Signature Size-ups are similar to crossovers but add extra flair to them that can be between the legs or even behind the back. Unlock all of them in NBA 2K24 by checking out the grid below.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Ball Handle Requirement
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|None
|40+
|Pro
|None
|70+
|Allen Iverson
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Baron Davis
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Breanna Steward
|None
|60+
|Carmelo Anthony
|None
|70+
|Cade Cunningham
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|CJ McCollum
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Candance Parker
|None
|60+
|Chris Paul
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Colby White
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Desmond Bane
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|DeMar DeRozan
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|De’Aaron Fox
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Darius Garland
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Devonte Graham
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Damian Lillard
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Derrick Rose
|Under 6’5″
|87+
|D’Angelo Russell
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Dwayne Wade
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|None
|65+
|Isaiah Thomas
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Jimmy Butler
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|J. Cole
|None
|70+
|James harden
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Jrue Holiday
|Under 6’5″
|75+
|Jason Kidd
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Jeremy Lin
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Ja Morant
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jamal Murray
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jalen Suggs
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Jayson Tatum
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|John Wall
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Jason Williams
|Under 6’5″
|85+
|Kobe Bryant
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Kevin Durant
|None
|85+
|Kyrie Irving
|Under 6’5″
|90+
|Kawhi Leonard
|None
|65+
|Kyle Lowry
|Under 6’5″
|70+
|Kemba Walker
|Under 6’5″
|86+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Lonzo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Luka Doncic
|None
|70+
|LeBron James
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Mike Bibby
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Maite Cazorla
|None
|60+
|Michael Jordan
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Penny Hardaway
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Rafer Alston
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Rajon Rondo
|None
|70+
|Russell Westbrook
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Stephen Curry
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Steve Francis
|Under 6’5″
|95+
|Stephen Marbury
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Steve Nash
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Tim Hardaway
|Under 6’5″
|80+
|Tracy McGrady
|Under 6’10”
|85+
|Terry Rozier III
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Trae Young
|Under 6’5″
|92+
|Zach LaVine
|Under 6’10”
|75+
|Zion Williamson
|None
|70+
How to Unlock All Triple Threat Styles Dribble Animations
Like other dribble animations, the Triple Threat Style can help you play more aggressively to open up space for a shot. The good news is that there are no requirements to unlock them in NBA 2K24.
|Dribble Animation
|Height Requirement
|Stat Requirement
|Normal
|None
|None
|Basic
|None
|None
|Pro
|None
|None
|Kobe Bryant
|None
|None
|Stephen Curry
|None
|None
|Luka Doncic
|None
|None
|Joel Embiid
|None
|None
|LeBron James
|None
|None
|Zach LaVine
|None
|None
|Zion Williamson
|None
|None
That’s all you need to know about unlocking all dribble animations in NBA 2K24. We assure you that this guide is up to date with the latest implements of season 3!