NBA 2K24 Dribble Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

Here's how you can unlock all dribble animations in NBA 2K24!

December 26th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
How to Unlock All NBA 2K24 Dribble Animations
NBA 2K24 allows the player to create a signature style through the use of animations. Dribble animations can make your character differentiate from others on the court, and there are many of them to unlock.

If you want to unlock a specific dribble animation in NBA 2K24, we have you covered with this guide. Here is how you can unlock all dribble animations in NBA 2K24.

Unlocking All Dribble Animations in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 has an unreal amount of dribble animations in the game; each falls into a specific category. There are behind-the-backs, spins, stepbacks, and more that each look different from one another. Below, we have split all dribble animations into their specified category and the height and stat requirement to unlock them.

How to Unlock All Aggressive Breakdown Combo Dribble Animations

Aggressive breakdown dribble animations aim to make your character aggressive on the court and push past your opponent. They can be executed by flicking up on the right analog stick with the sprint button held. Here is how you can unlock all Aggressive breakdown dribble animations in NBA 2K24.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Allen IversonUnder 6’5″85+
Cade CunninghamUnder 6’10”75+
Chris PaulUnder 6’5″80+
Coby WhiteUnder 6’5″80+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”80+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Damian LillardUnder 6’5″85+
Derrick RoseUnder 6’5″87+
D’Angelo RussellUnder 6’10”75+
Isaiah ThomasUnder 6’5″85+
Jimmy ButlerUnder 6’10”70+
James HardenUnder 6’10”85+
Jrue HolidayUnder 6’5″75+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”70+
Jayson TatumUnder 6’10”70+
John WallUnder 6’5″85+
Jason WilliamsUnder 6’5″80+
Kobe BryantUnder 6’10”88+
Kevin DurantNone85+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kawhi LeonardNone65+
Kembal WalkerUnder 6’5″86+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”85+
Lonzo BallUnder 6’10”80+
Luka DoncicNone70+
LeBron JamesUnder 6’10”70+
Michael JordanUnder 6’10”70+
Paul GeorgeUnder 6’10”75+
Rafer AlstonUnder 6’10”80+
Russell WestbrookUnder 6’10”70+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Steve FrancisUnder 6’5″85+
Scoot HendersonUnder 6’5″80+
Stephon MarburyUnder 6’5″80+
Tim HardawayUnder 6’5″80+
Tracy McGradyUnder 6’10”85+
Terry Rozier IIIUnder 6’10”80+
Victor WembanyamaUnder 6’10”69+
Zion WilliamsonNone70+
Zach LaVineUnder 6’10”75+

How to Unlock All Behind the Back Dribble Animations

Behind-the-back dribble animations do as the name implies: have your player dribble behind their back. Here is how you can unlock all of them.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Allen iversonUnder 6’10”85+
Andrew WigginsNone75+
Chris PaulNone85+
DeMar DeRozanUnder 6’10”75+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”80+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Jimmy ButlerUnder 6’10”70+
James HardenUnder 6’10”80+
James MoonUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”83+
Jayson TatumNone75+
Kobe BryantNone88+
Kevin DurantNone75+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kawhi LeonardNone80+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”80+
Luka DoncicNone80+
LeBron JamesNone70+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Scottie PippenNone75+
Trae YoungUnder 6’10”92+
Zach LaVineUnder 6’10” 84+

How to Unlock All Crossover Dribble Animations

Crossover dribble animations allow you to go from one side of your opponent to the other, helping you pass them on the court. Here is how you can unlock all crossover dribble animations in NBA 2K24

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
Normal None40+
ProNone70+
Anthony EdwardsNone76+
Allen IversonUnder 6’10”80+
Chris PaulNone80+
DeMar DeRozanUnder 6’10”75+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”80+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Damiam LillardUnder 6’5″90+
D’Angelo RussellUnder 6’10”75+
Giannis AntetokounmpoNone70+
Jimmy ButlerUnder 6’10”70+
J. ColeUnder 6’10”70+
Josh GiddeyUnder 6’10”76+
James HardenUnder 6’10”80+
James MoonUnder 6’10”75+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”70+
Jayson TatumNone75+
John WallUnder 6’10”80+
Jason WilliamsNone75+
Kobe BryantNone88+
Kevin DurantNone75+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kawhi LeonardNone70+
Lonzo BallUnder 6’10”80+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”80+
Luka DoncicNone70+
Mike ConleyUnder 6’10”79+
Michael JordanNone75+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Scoot HendersonUnder 6’5″80+
Terry Rozier IIIUnder 6’10”80+
Trae YoungUnder 6’10”92+
Victor WembanyamaUnder 6’10”69+
Zach LaVineNone75+
Zion WilliamsonNone70+

How to Unlock All Combo Moves Dribble Animations

Combo dribble animations add a mix of crossover, aggressiveness, and other flair. These are usually the coolest dribbling animations in NBA 2K24, and here is how you can unlock all of them.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Allen IversonUnder 6’10”80+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”80+
Damian LillardUnder 6’5″90+
James HardenNone80+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”84+
Jayson TatumUnder 6’10”70+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kobe BryantNone88+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”86+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Trae YoungUnder 6’10”92+
Zach LaVineNone80+

How to Unlock All Dribble Style Animations

Dribble-style animations focus on the playstyle of a specific NBA player in real life. Here are all the Dribble Style animations corresponding with its player and how to unlock them all.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementSpeed With Ball Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNoneNone
ProNone70+
Allen IversonUnder 6’5″85+
Arike OgunbowaleUnder 6’10”40+
Chelsea GrayUnder 6’10”40+
Damian LillardUnder 6’5″90+
Gabby WilliamsUnder 6’10”40+
James HardenUnder 6’10”75+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”85+
John StocktonUnder 6’5″75+
Kevin DurantNone75+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
LeBron JamesUnder 6’10”75+
Magic JohnsonUnder 6’10”75+
Steve NashUnder 6’5″83+
Seimone AugustusUnder 6’10”40+
Trae YoungUnder 6’5″92+
Zach LaVineUnder 6’10”75+

How to Unlock All Escape Moves Dribble Animations

Escape moves allow your player to get out from cover, making room for a jump shot or a layup. Here are all the Escape dribble animations and how to unlock them.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Allen IversonUnder 6’10”80+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”91+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Damian LillardUnder 6’5″90+
Jimmy ButlerUnder 6’10”70+
Joel EmbiidNone55+
James HardenNone80+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jayson Tatum6’10”70+
Kobe BryantNone88+
Kevin DurantNone75+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kemba WalkerUnder 6’10”86+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”85+
Luka DoncicNone70+
LeBron JamesNone70+
Paul GeorgeNone80+
Trae YoungUnder 6’10”92+
Zach LaVineNone80+

How to Unlock All Hesitation Dribble Animations

Hesitation dribble animations slow your player down briefly, throwing the defender off guard. These can be especially helpful when trying to get past your defender on the court.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Anthony EdwardsNone76+
Chris PaulNone85+
DeMar DeRozanUnder 6’10”75+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Jimmy ButlerUnder 6’10”70+
James HardenUnder 6’10”80+
James MoonUnder 6’10”75+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”70+
Jayson TatumNone75+
John WallUnder 6’10”80+
Kobe BryantUnder 6’10”88+
Kevin DurantNone80+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”85+
Larry BirdNone70+
Luka DoncicNone75+
Paul GeorgeUnder 6’10”75+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Scottie PippenNone70+

How to Unlock All Park Flashy Passes Dribble Animations

Park Flashy Passes dribbles are unique-looking passes that involve dribbling. Quite a few are available in NBA 2K24, but each is worth using. The good news is that there are zero requirements.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementStat Requirement
Behind BackNoneNone
Elbow PassNoneNone
Kick PassNoneNone
No LookNoneNone
SwaggerNoneNone
Tap PassNoneNone
WizardNoneNone

How to Unlock All Regular Breakdown Combo Dribble Animations

Regular breakdowns can create separation between you and the defender and can quickly be executed by flicking up on the right analog stick. Here is how you can unlock all regular breakdowns in NBA 2K24.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Allen IversonUnder 6’5″85+
Cade CunninghamUnder 6’10”75+
Chris PaulUnder 6’5″80+
Colby WhiteUnder 6’5″80+
DeMar DeRozanUnder 6’10”75+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”80+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Damian LillardUnder 6’5″90+
Derrick RoseUnder 6’5″87+
D’Angelo RussellUnder 6’10”75+
Giannis AntetokounmpoNone65+
Isaiah ThomasUnder 6’5″85+
James HardenUnder 6’10”85+
Jrue HolidayUnder 6’5″75+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”70+
Jayson TatumUnder 6’10”70+
John WallUnder 6’5″85+
Jason WilliamsUnder 6’5″85+
Kobe BryantUnder 6’10”88+
Kevin DurantNone85+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kawhi LeonardNone65+
Kemba WalkerUnder 6’5″86+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”85+
Lonzo BallUnder 6’10”85+
Luka DoncicNone70+
LeBron JamesUnder 6’10”70+
Michael JordanUnder 6’10”70+
Paul GeorgeUnder 6’10”75+
Penny HardawayUnder 6’10”85+
Russell WestbrookUnder 6’10”70+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Steve FrancisUnder 6’5″85+
Scoot HendersonUnder 6’5″80+
Stephen MarburyNoneJayson Tatum
Tim HardawayUnder 6’5″80+
Tracy McGradyUnder 6’10”85+
Terry Rozier IIIUnder 6’10”80+
Trae YoungUnder 6’5″92+
Victor WembanyamaUnder 6’10”69+
Zach LaVineUnder 6’10”75+

How to Unlock All Spin Dribble Animations

Spin dribble animations allow you to keep the ball tight and spin around the defender. These are great for going in for a layup. Requirements for all unlocks are below.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
Basic NoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Anthony DavisNone70+
Anthony EdwardsNone76+
Andrew WigginsNone70+
DeMar DeRozanUnder 6’10”75+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Jimmy ButlerNone75+
James MoonUnder 6’10”75+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”70+
Jayson TatumNone75+
John WallUnder 6’10”80+
Kevin DurantNone75+
Kawhi LeonardNone75+
Karl-Anthony TownsNone70+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”80+
LeBron JamesNone80+
Nikola JokicNone55+
Penny HardawayNone75+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Steve NashUnder 6’10”80+
Trae YoungUnder 6’10”92+
Terry Rozier IIIUnder 6’10”80+

How to Unlock All Stepback Dribble Animations

If you’re a huge three-point shooter, you’ll want to master the stepback dribble. These dribble animations allow you to step back away from your defender, allowing you to take the shot.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Chris PaulUnder 6’10”75+
Giannis AntetokounmpoNone70+
Jimmy ButlerNone70+
Joel EmbiidNone50+
James HardenUnder 6’10”80+
Jayson TatumNone75+
John WallUnder 6’10”80+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kawhi LeonardNone70+
Kemba WalkerNone86+
Luka DoncicNone80+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Vince CarterNone70+
Zach LaVineNone75+

How to Unlock All Signature Size-Ups Dribble Animations

Signature Size-ups are similar to crossovers but add extra flair to them that can be between the legs or even behind the back. Unlock all of them in NBA 2K24 by checking out the grid below.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementBall Handle Requirement
BasicNoneNone
NormalNone40+
ProNone70+
Allen IversonUnder 6’5″85+
Baron DavisUnder 6’5″80+
Breanna StewardNone60+
Carmelo AnthonyNone70+
Cade CunninghamUnder 6’10”75+
CJ McCollumUnder 6’10”70+
Candance ParkerNone60+
Chris PaulUnder 6’5″80+
Colby WhiteUnder 6’5″80+
Desmond BaneUnder 6’10”70+
DeMar DeRozanUnder 6’10”75+
De’Aaron FoxUnder 6’10”75+
Darius GarlandUnder 6’5″80+
Devonte GrahamUnder 6’5″80+
Damian LillardUnder 6’5″90+
Derrick RoseUnder 6’5″87+
D’Angelo RussellUnder 6’10”75+
Dwayne WadeUnder 6’10”80+
Giannis AntetokounmpoNone65+
Isaiah ThomasUnder 6’5″85+
Jimmy ButlerUnder 6’10”70+
J. ColeNone70+
James hardenUnder 6’10”85+
Jrue HolidayUnder 6’5″75+
Jason KiddUnder 6’5″80+
Jeremy LinUnder 6’10”70+
Ja MorantUnder 6’10”75+
Jamal MurrayUnder 6’10”70+
Jalen SuggsUnder 6’10”75+
Jayson TatumUnder 6’10”70+
John WallUnder 6’5″85+
Jason WilliamsUnder 6’5″85+
Kobe BryantUnder 6’10”70+
Kevin DurantNone85+
Kyrie IrvingUnder 6’5″90+
Kawhi LeonardNone65+
Kyle LowryUnder 6’5″70+
Kemba WalkerUnder 6’5″86+
LaMelo BallUnder 6’10”85+
Lonzo BallUnder 6’10”80+
Luka DoncicNone70+
LeBron JamesUnder 6’10”70+
Mike BibbyUnder 6’10”80+
Maite CazorlaNone60+
Michael JordanUnder 6’10”70+
Penny HardawayUnder 6’10”85+
Rafer AlstonUnder 6’10”80+
Rajon RondoNone70+
Russell WestbrookUnder 6’10”70+
Stephen CurryUnder 6’5″92+
Steve FrancisUnder 6’5″95+
Stephen MarburyUnder 6’5″80+
Steve NashUnder 6’5″80+
Tim HardawayUnder 6’5″80+
Tracy McGradyUnder 6’10”85+
Terry Rozier IIIUnder 6’10”80+
Trae YoungUnder 6’5″92+
Zach LaVineUnder 6’10”75+
Zion WilliamsonNone70+

How to Unlock All Triple Threat Styles Dribble Animations

Like other dribble animations, the Triple Threat Style can help you play more aggressively to open up space for a shot. The good news is that there are no requirements to unlock them in NBA 2K24.

Dribble AnimationHeight RequirementStat Requirement
NormalNoneNone
BasicNoneNone
ProNoneNone
Kobe BryantNoneNone
Stephen CurryNoneNone
Luka DoncicNoneNone
Joel EmbiidNoneNone
LeBron JamesNoneNone
Zach LaVineNoneNone
Zion WilliamsonNoneNone

That’s all you need to know about unlocking all dribble animations in NBA 2K24. We assure you that this guide is up to date with the latest implements of season 3!

