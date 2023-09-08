NBA 2K24 Free Agent Cards, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During your MyTEAM journey in NBA 2K24, you will be able to get a wide array of different cards, divided by both type and rarity. But what exactly are the Free Agent Cards? Here’s everything you need to know about the Free Agent Cards in NBA 2K24.

What Are Free Agent Cards in NBA 2K24

The Free Agent cards in NBA 2K24 are limited-time cards that are only available for five games before being permanently removed from your collection. Like the game’s currently available standard cards —which can all be used at will— the rarity of the Free Agent cards can vary between Gold, Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby, Amethyst, Onyx, Diamond, and Pink Diamond.

Free Agent cards cannot be sold or modified in any kind of way. You also cannot use them to complete exchanges or exhibitions.

You will be able to spot how many games each of your Free Agent cards have left in their contracts by checking the Golden Box located either by their side (in the lineup view) or by their badges (in the Collection view).

How to Get and When to Use Your Free Agent Cards

You can only get Free Agent Cards in NBA 2k24 as bonuses for purchases (like the exclusive Kobe Bryant) or as part of either seasonal events or set Agendas. For new players, you will be able to get the Free Agent Stephen Curry above by completing the Welcome to MyTEAM Mural and then claiming it at the Rewards tab under Collections,

Depending on the rarity of your cards, we only recommend that you use your Free Agent cards in do-or-die situations. We also don’t recommend that you use them when playing on Single Player Mode.

This guide was made while playing 2K24 on PS5.

