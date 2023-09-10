NBA 2K24’s New Badge System Explained | How to Unlock and Upgrade

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In NBA 2K24, you can define your play style with the new badge system, which encourages you to focus on your strengths. 2K Sports made some changes to the badge system this year, such as improving existing badges, adding new ones to increase flexibility, and removing some to balance the game. In addition, they have added 24 new badges to NBA 2K24 on New Gen consoles, which brings the total number of skill badges across MyTEAM and MyCAREER to 77. Here is NBA 2K24’s new badge system explained: what’s changed, how to unlock badges, and how to upgrade them.

The New Badge System in NBA 2K24 Explained

NBA 2K24 has brought new badges to the courts and retired some others. In addition, the badge system will be separated into tiers based on your MyPLAYER height and position. For example, Tier 1 badges available for a 6’0″ Point Guard, a 6’7″ Power Forward, and a 7’3″ Center will all be different, so consider this when building your character.

The badges are divided into three tiers based on their value and ease of use. Tier 3 has the most powerful and user-friendly badges, while Tier 1 has the least valuable or desirable badges. The cost of each badge is determined by its tier. Bronze Tier 1 badges cost 1 point, while Hall of Fame Tier 1 badges cost 4 points. Bronze Tier 2 badges cost 3 points, while Hall of Fame Tier 2 badges cost 6 points. Bronze Tier 3 badges cost 5 points, and Hall of Fame Tier 3 badges cost 8 points.

Here are all the Badges that have been retired in NBA 2K24:

Bully (Finishing)

Limitless Takeoff (Finishing)

Amped (Shooting)

Clutch Shooter (Shooting)

Volume Shooter (Shooting)

Clamp Breaker (Playmaking)

Mismatch Expert (Playmaking)

Quick First Step (Playmaking)

Vice Grip (Playmaking)

Floor General (Playmaking)

Menace (Defense)

How to Unlock Badges in NBA 2K24

To unlock certain tiers of badges in NBA 2k24, your character must reach a specific attribute level. For instance, to unlock the Agent 3 badge, your character must have 76 points in the Three-Point attribute for Bronze, 86 for Silver, 94 for Gold, and 98 for Hall of Famer. In addition, your character’s height must be between 5’7″ and 6’11”.

When you build your customer character in MyCareer, you will see which badges will be unlocked as you define your character’s physical attributes and start putting points into the various attributes. There are five total NBA 2K24 badge categories, each with specific requirements. This visual representation is excellent because it lets you ensure you are unlocking the badges you want to focus on.

Once in-game, Bronze level badges are automatically equipped for your player when attribute requirements are met, and higher levels are obtained by playing games, doing drills, and performing workouts with your character.

How to Upgrade Badges in NBA 2K24

One aspect of NBA 2K24 that 2K Sports changed is how fast you can upgrade badges. In fact, they lowered the rate at which you can upgrade batches because they want you to spend time grinding and playing for your badges. However, I found that you can spend time playing Streetball at Sunset Park against easy opponents to level your badges very quickly. Now, to upgrade your badges, all you need to do is play the game. Any actions you perform during practice or an actual game will count towards the progress of any badges you have already unlocked.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing NBA 2K24 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023