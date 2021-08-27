Update 9.52 has arrived for Neverwinter, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Last Update (9.51) brought new content such as a new Bard Class capable of hurting, healing, and boosting allies with music; adjusted level cap to 20 ensuring a proper pace and challenge to players, and they even remodeled The Trade of Blades to the Adventurer’s Guild giving players a chance to train in the new Training Room and practice the combat mechanics in a safe environment. Here’s everything new with Neverwinter update 9.52.

Neverwinter Update 9.52 Patch Notes

Content and Environment

Queued Content

Lair of the Mad Mage no longer requires Undermountain campaign progress.

Tower of the Mad Mage no longer requires Undermountain campaign progress.

User Interface

General

Various options that point to an item removed from the Zen Market have been updated to properly show their new location in the Wondrous Bazaar.

Performance and Stability

Performance and Graphical Fidelity

An issue causing delayed texture load-in has been addressed. There should be far less ugly visual popping around the game.

Stability

A common crash seen on PlayStation 5 has been addressed.

Besides the reworked content and the modified requirements to access the Lair of the Mad Mage, and Tower of the Mad Mage; the short patch addressed several in-game issues that were harming the players’ experience adding to the game’s quality, making it more enjoyable.

Not like the previous update that was more extensive, making changes to a lot of game mechanics like the Zen Market, Enchantments, Events, and enemies. Shaping the way the game is played while giving new and veteran players more options to adapt their gameplay.

If you want to get the full patch notes of this update go to the official Neverwinter website.

Neverwinter is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.