Update 9.66 has arrived for Neverwinter, and here's the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. PC players will get another chance to claim some Reroll Tokens, so if you couldn't claim them, this is your chance. Here's everything new with Neverwinter update 9.66.

Neverwinter Update 9.66 Patch Notes

Content and Environment

Echoes of Prophecy

The Echoes of Prophecy battle pass intro quest, “A Subtle Curiosity,” has been changed to only award currency once per account.

The portal that takes you between Scar Keep and the Jagged Approach now supports Echoes of Prophecy content correctly.

The respawn timer on the Plaguetouched Maws in Burning Road has been reduced by 50% to ease in Echoes of Prophecy quest completion.

Combat and Powers

Classes and Balance

Bard: Certain buff songs no longer incorrectly stack upon themselves under certain conditions. This has introduced an issue in which the song buffs can display incorrectly; we are looking into this issue, but it does not have a gameplay effect.

Items and Economy

Events

Masquerade of Liars: The maximum stack count of Handful of Enchanted Bristles is now 25, up from 20.

Reward Claims Agent

(PC clients only) Because there was an issue preventing some players from claiming the 25 Reward Reroll Tokens between October 26 and November 2, all players may claim a set of 25 Reward Reroll Tokens from the Reward Claims Agent between this update and November 23.

Zen Market

As of this update, Unbind Tokens can now be purchased from the Zen Market in packs of 10 or 100, under the Supplies category.

User Interface

Campaigns / Adventures

An outdated unlock condition for accessing the Well of Dragons map has been updated.

The Campaign icon no longer glows after all available rewards are claimed.

Rewards

Opening a reward pack or lockbox, while a different type of reward pack is currently open, no longer incorrectly displays a blank page.

Vendors

(Console systems only) Selling to a vendor once again consistently shows the cursor highlight.

Performance and Stability

General

A recently-introduced crash in the inventory system has been addressed.

There were not any content additions in this update. Most of the changes fixed some issues regarding the game's economy and user interface. Many of the changes are going to make the game more enjoyable.

Neverwinter is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Neverwinter website.