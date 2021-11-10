New Horizons Gyroid Guide: How to Find Gyroid Fragments and Grow Gyroids in Animal Crossing

With the big 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we saw the return of an old friend and some even older items. Gyroids are back and they have never been better. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the gyroids feature many different designs with the ability to be recolored to match whatever color pallet your room uses. The other notable feature of these gyroids is the unique sounds each one makes. The sound varies on the type of gyroid and there are many different times to collect. In this guide, we will cover how to collect gyroids for yourself.

How to get gyroid fragments

Getting your own gyroids is a two-step process. first, you need to get a gyroid fragment, then you need to grow a gyroid. In order to find a gyroid fragment, you will need to take Kapp’n’s Boat Tours and visit an island. Once on this island, you will need to look for x’s on the ground similar to buried fossils. Digging at that spot will unearth a gyroid fragment.

What to do with a gyroid fragment

Now that you have the fragment of a gyroid, you may be a bit confused about how you turn this into a full gyroid. You don’t need to gather a bunch of gyroid fragments and assemble them into a fully gyroid. Once you have a fragment you will need to return to your own island. On your island, dig a hole and bury the fragment in the hole. Bring out your watering can and water the hole until steam is emanating from the hole. Now wait for one day and go dig up the fragment. By this time the fragment should have grown into a full gyroid and you can begin your collection.

Is it important to note that you can only take Kapp’n’s tours once a day and the island you visit will only have one gyroid fragment on it. This means you can only get one gyroid a day. You will be given a fragment as you complete Brewster’s tasks.

Not only do gyroid produce their own unique sound, but they can also sing along with songs. By playing music in the same room as a gyroid, it will harmonize with the song with its own sounds. This will allow you to create some interesting orchestral renditions of the new songs also added with the 2.0 update. If you have any more questions about the new content in the update check out our other guides.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch.