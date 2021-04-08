New NBA 2K21 Roster Update Changes Player Ratings (April 8th)

2K Sports has now released a new roster update for NBA 2K21 that changes the player ratings for many stars and benchwarmers.

With the NBA playoffs only six weeks away, many players are trying their hardest to maintain a good pace in the regular season. One of the best players in NBA 2K21 is Luka Doncic who has increased his rating to a 94 overall ranking. He’s the top player in today’s roster update.

Not too far behind him is the cover boy Zion Williamson. He’s got increased to a 90 overall rating which isn’t bad for a young player like himself.

2K Sports posted all of the roster update changes. You can see more in the details posted down below.

NBA 2K21 Roster Update (April 8th)

All Movers Sorted by OVR:

Luka Doncic: 94 OVR (+1)

Zion Williamson: 90 OVR (+1)

Jayson Tatum: 89 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 88 OVR (-1)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 88 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 87 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR (+1)

De’Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 86 OVR (-1)

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 84 OVR (-1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)

Gordon Hayward: 83 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (-1)

Caris LeVert: 82 OVR (-1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (-2)

Bobby Portis: 81 OVR (+1)

Robert Williams: 81 OVR (+1)

Jalen Brunson: 81 OVR (+1)

Anthony Edwards: 81 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 81 OVR (+1)

Kevin Love: 80 OVR (-2)

Lauri Markkanen: 80 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-1)

Victor Oladipo: 80 OVR (-1)

R.J. Barrett: 80 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 80 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 80 OVR (-1)

Dwight Howard: 80 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (-1)

Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (-1)

Shake Milton: 79 OVR (+1)

Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 79 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 79 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 79 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 79 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 79 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 79 OVR (+2)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+3)

Goran Dragić: 78 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 78 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+1)

Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

James Johnson: 78 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (+4)

P.J. Washington: 77 OVR (-3)

James Wiseman: 77 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-1)

Daniel Theis: 77 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 77 OVR (-1)

Saddiq Bey: 77 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 77 OVR (-1)

Tomas Satoransky: 77 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges: 77 OVR (+2)

Moses Brown: 77 OVR (+3)

Coby White: 76 OVR (-2)

Ricky Rubio: 76 OVR (-2)

Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (-1)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (-1)

Trey Burke: 76 OVR (-1)

Langston Galloway: 76 OVR (-1)

Tony Bradley: 76 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 76 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 76 OVR (+1)

Elfrid Payton: 76 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (+1)

Saben Lee: 76 OVR (+1)

Chuma Okeke: 76 OVR (+4)

Justise Winslow: 75 OVR (-1)

Nemanja Bjelica: 75 OVR (-1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 75 OVR (-1)

Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (-1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 75 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Nowell: 75 OVR (-1)

Kent Bazemore: 75 OVR (-1)

Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (+1)

Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 75 OVR (+2)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (+2)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

Juan Hernangómez: 75 OVR (+2)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 75 OVR (+3)

Jaden McDaniels: 75 OVR (+3)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (-2)

Desmond Bane: 74 OVR (-2)

Kevin Huerter: 74 OVR (-2)

Al-Farouq Aminu: 74 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (-1)

Tony Snell: 74 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1)

Aron Baynes: 74 OVR (-1)

Devin Vassell: 74 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 74 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 74 OVR (+1)

Edmond Sumner: 74 OVR (+1)

Patrick Patterson: 74 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 73 OVR (-2)

P.J. Dozier: 73 OVR (-2)

Damion Lee: 73 OVR (-2)

Chandler Hutchison: 73 OVR (-2)

Bryn Forbes: 73 OVR (-1)

Jeff Teague: 73 OVR (-1)

Denzel Valentine: 73 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 73 OVR (-1)

Trevor Ariza: 73 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 73 OVR (-1)

Michael Carter-Williams: 73 OVR (-1)

Facundo Campazzo: 73 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (-1)

Sterling Brown: 73 OVR (-1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (-1)

Jake Layman: 73 OVR (-1)

R.J. Hampton: 73 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 72 OVR (-2)

Furkan Korkmaz: 72 OVR (-1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 72 OVR (-1)

Matt Thomas: 72 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 72 OVR (-1)

Bol Bol: 72 OVR (+1)

Jordan Nwora: 72 OVR (+2)

Alize Johnson: 72 OVR (+2)

D.J. Wilson: 72 OVR (+2)

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot: 71 OVR (-1)

Tyler Johnson: 71 OVR (-1)

Ryan Arcidiacono: 70 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 70 OVR (-1)

Sam Merrill: 70 OVR (+2)

Damyean Dotson: 69 OVR (-2)

Brodric Thomas: 69 OVR (+3)

NBA 2K21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. For more about today’s roster update, you can visit the official website.