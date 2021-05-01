New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Arbok

Arbok is actually terrifying in New Pokémon Snap. It’s a big, scary looking snake crawling around in the Founja Jungle area where you can hardly see anything. Ending up next to a huge cobra is not a pleasant moment, even in the world of Pokémon. Not to mention that it keeps frightening other, smaller Pokémon which if we weren’t there, would most likely end up as its snack. In any case, Arbok even if scary, remains fascinating to observe and take pictures of. Speaking of which, below you can find all of its unique actions to fill your Photodex.

How to take a picture of every Arbok behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

As always, a simple picture of Arbok would do the trick.

2 – Star

Hit Arbok with a Fluffruit and take a picture when it is startled by it.

3 – Star

As you move down the road in Founja Jungle (Day), try to aim your camera up to the trees, in the area where you usually find Arbok on the ground. It sometimes is up there, on tree branches, looking for its prey. At some point, it will stretch down the tree with only its tail holding it. Take a picture at that moment. And yes, it’s kind of creepy.

4 – Star

Sometimes an Arbok will be seen very early into the Founja Jungle (Day) stage terrorizing a small Wooper. Try to scare it away, and when it does go away, it will end up in the open area nearby. There you will have plenty of room and time to keep throwing Fluffruits next to Arbok, with your target being the specific Pokémon eating them midair. Arbok can actually catch those fruits before they even reach the ground, so when it does and eat one, it will throw a screech. Take a picture of that exact instance to have your 4-Star rating.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.