New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Bouffalant

Bouffalant, the what-should-be-Tauros-evolution-but-isn’t, is found quite early into New Pokémon Snap. That said, you will be unable to complete every photo rating of its entry in Photodex at that point, since one of the tools needed for the 4-Star picture, is found later into the game. It is worth the trouble though, since it’s one of the most interactive moments you can capture within the game’s first stage. Below you can see all about it.

How to take a picture of every Bouffalant behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

A simple picture of Bouffalant is enough to earn you the 1-Star rating. Even the ones you can see far away at the very beginning of the first stage are suitable for such a photo.

2 – Star

Any screenshot of a sleeping Bouffalant is required for getting the 2-Star rating.

3 – Star

Throw a Fluffruit right onto a Bouffalant. It will be annoyed by it, so of course take a screenshot of that instance. Its eyes will be closed and it will shake its body, showing its frustration.

4 – Star

In the very first area of Florio Nature Park (Day), where the Bouffalant herd is at, try to use your Melody. Bouffalants will scatter, seemingly annoyed, and one of them will bump into the one being closest to you. After a couple of seconds, they will start headbutting each other, which makes for a great photograph. Take the picture and enjoy your 4-Star rating.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.