New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Comfey

New Pokémon Snap brought back one of the weirdest Pokémon out there, Comfey, and it did a good job implementing it to the beautiful flower fields of the Lental Region. Comfey is hard to describe as to what it is exactly and how Game Freak thought its design would fit this universe, but hey, we do have an ice-cream Pokémon in the end of the day. Why not a flower-something one as well? In any case, Comfy has a number of unique motions, so let’s see all about them below.

How to take a picture of every Comfey behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Without interacting with Comfey at all, just take a picture of it while it is levitating all around the place.

2 – Star

Hit Comfey with a Fluffruit and take a picture the moment you do, as it is going to be annoyed a little.

3 – Star

This is an odd one, as to be honest, it is not entirely clear what the requirements are. What I did was I took a picture of a Comfey that was on the left side of the flower field, near the end of the first stage. It was levitating almost right above me, with its red flower being in the front. Took a couple of shots and the 3-Star rating was unlocked. As I mentioned in the beginning, the specific Pokémon is a peculiar one, and it continues supporting this fact even in New Pokémon Snap.

4 – Star

After you have the Melody unlocked, use it when you reach the flower field in Florio Nature Park and all the Comfey in that area will start dancing alongside the tune. Take pictures of them floating around, moving together with the sound.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

