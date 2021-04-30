New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Ducklett

Ducklett, the not-so-ugly duck who turns into a graceful swan, is found very early into New Pokémon Snap and you are able to take various of pictures of it, quite easily if you pay attention to the water and whenever there are Swanna Pokémon around as well. They are hardly ever by themselves, so you need to keep an eye out for their groups and their funny interactions. Below you can find how to capture it in any of its four different behaviors.

How to take a picture of every Ducklett behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Just take a screenshot of it as it is swimming around. Even if it swims in a straight line along other Ducklett and Swanna, it still counts.

2 – Star

Throw a Fluffruit and wait until it starts eating it. Take a picture at that exact moment.

3 – Star

You need to startle the Ducklett with a Fluffruit, which is done by hitting it or scaring it with unexpected throws, and capture it the exact moment it flaps its wings in pure terror.

4 – Star

Sometimes there will be a Ducklett flying together with its fellow Swanna. A rare sight indeed, and you may even encounter this instance at the very beginning of the Florio Nature Park stage. Just take a look at your right side, up in the sky and it may spawn there, flying around. Take a screenshot while it does so, and the 4-Star photo will be yours.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.