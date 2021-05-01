New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Hoothoot

A lot of Pokémon of the older Generations appear in New Pokémon Snap, with the popular owl Hoothoot being one of them. Becoming quite famous through the TV show, Hoothoot has for sure a following and we are glad to see it making its way through this new entry. Fortunately, capturing all four different behaviors of this bird is quite easy, so keep reading below to save some time and do it yourself the soonest possible.

How to take a picture of every Hoothoot behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a picture of Hoothoot the first time you encounter one, in the trunk of a tree that you need to scan.

2 – Star

When you encounter a Hoothoot on top of a wooden pillar, use your Scan to startle it. Take a picture the moment it does.

3 – Star

Throw a Fluffruit on Hoothoot, in order to lose its balance and reveal both of its feet. Take a screenshot of that exact instance, which also completes one of your requests, if you have it available.

4 – Star

Only requirement for this is to have the Melody tool unlocked. When you spot a Hoothoot on top of tree branches, start playing some music and it will dance alongside with it. Take a screenshot of that cute instance and you have yourself the 4-Star rating you are looking for.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.