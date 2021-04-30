New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Pidgeot

Pidgeot once ruled the skies as the original bird Pokémon that everyone had as they started their adventure, and in New Pokémon Snap it has the same regal vibe as always. While simplistic in nature, Pidgeot is a loner and doesn’t enjoy a lot the company of others. This is quite obvious from the way it acts in this brand new title, therefore let’s continue below to see how you can get a glimpse of every unique behavior it has.

How to take a picture of every Pidgeot behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Any picture of Pidgeot flying around or resting at a place would earn you the 1-Star picture.

2 – Star

This is my favorite photo of Pidgeot by far. As it is on the ground walking, you need to use your Scan. Pidgeot will be startled and it will turn its head around to look at you, with the most sinister-like look you’ve ever seen. Capture that glorious face and you are done.

3 – Star

This is a tough picture to get. In Florio Nature Park (Day) you first need to annoy a Pidgeot enough with Fluffruits, to make it fly around the place. After a while, it will stand on top of a tall tree near the water, looking at its prey. A poor Magikarp is the victim, and in mere seconds it will swoop down to catch it, and then fly far away with it. You need to follow it closely, and take a picture while it has Magikarp in its sharp claws.

4 – Star

One of the trickiest 4-Star photos to get in the first stage of New Pokémon Snap. Start a run in Florio Nature Park (Night). Very early into the stage, on the right side you will notice a Pidgeot flying on top of the Bouffalant herd that lies there. Throw some Fluffruits on the ground, to make it land and start eating them. It will make a satisfaction screech after it’s full, and fly away, seemingly gone. As you progress more into the stage and you are almost at the end of it, near the place where Hoothoot stands, the same Pidgeot will fly down and land right in front of you, forcing your vehicle to stop. It will again start screaming with a pleasant note, showing its affection towards you. Take the magnificent picture of that moment, and you got yourself a great 4-Star photo to share with everyone and fill your Photodex with.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.