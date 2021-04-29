New Pokémon Snap – How to get Four Stars for your Photos

After many long years of waiting New Pokémon Snaphas finally arrived and players are scrambling to get the very best 4 star photos that they can. There’s two kinds of ranking systems in the game, with both points and stars. Since they’re pretty different we wanted to explain how to enhance your photo taking skills and score those all important star ranks. Here’s how to get four stars for your photos in New Pokémon Snap.

How to Take 4 Star Photos in New Pokémon Snap

Unlike points (see this guide if you need help getting high score photos), which break down into clear categories and are scored accordingly, the star ranking system can feel pretty confusing and obtuse. That’s because it sort of is, as this is simply ranking the rarity of the actions seen in the photo. Whichever Pokémon is the focus will be scored based on what they are doing in the picture, placing it on the 4 star board based on what’s happening.

Unfortunately, this means that each 4 star photo will be different based on the Pokémon species you are photographing. We will be creating a list to offer specific things to watch for, but that will take a very long time, so instead we want to focus on general tips and tricks for how to take 4 star photos in New Pokémon Snap.

What you’re looking for most of the time is a unique action from the focus Pokémon species. For example, Bulbasaur may wander around a lot, so a photo of that won’t get much beyond 1 or 2 stars. If they are attacking or reacting to an item you have thrown though, it can raise it to 3 or even 4 stars.

You can try to get a 4 star photo from any Pokémon by using the following.

Fluffruit – toss to lure Pokémon closer or toward something to cause a reaction

Illumina Orbs – cause Pokémon to glow and potentially react in a unique way

Melody – cause Pokémon to dance in a wide area

Scan Mode – the noise can cause reactions by nearby Pokémon

If you’re struggling to get that perfect 4 Star photo from a particular Pokémon just try using the items listed above and watch for any reactions. Also check nearby to see if there’s anything they can interact with that might lead to a better photo. But hopefully these tips and tricks for how to get four stars for your photos in New Pokémon Snap will help while we work on more individual lists.