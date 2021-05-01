New Pokémon Snap: Off to a Flying Startle Guide

The Off to a Flying Startle request may end up giving you some hard time in New Pokémon Snap. The reason for this, is due to the requirements for completing it being kind of vague, and the actual execution of the photo you need to take and give to the Professor, may be a little confusing. Below you will find explanation as to what exactly you need to do, but be warned, it may take a couple of tries until you get it right. Let’s get to it.

How to complete Off to a Flying Startle request in New Pokémon Snap

First things first, the area you need to visit for this request is Florio Nature Park (Day). The goal here is to capture a group of Taillow flying around, at the very first area you encounter them. Here is the catch now. It is very possible that the behavior you need to capture a moment of, can only be encountered in the stage with a Research Level 2 or 3. I personally completed it at Research Level 3, but this could be due to not paying attention prior to this level, for the specific task. That said, you may need to retry the stage a few times, until you spawn the desired motions.

With that out of the way, let’s proceed with the screenshot itself. Taillow tend to either be on the ground in groups, or flying around. Additionally, they fly quite fast, making it hard to actually capture a good photo of them this way. What you need to do, is to keep having your camera kind of elevated, when you spot some Taillow flying in the area. The moment they pass in front of the camera, you need to take a picture, and the sound of it may actually startle a couple of them. If this happens, they may remain stationary on that spot, flapping their wings while looking at you. Taking another screenshot of that very short moment, is what you need for completing the Off to a Flying Startle request.

Even if we know what we need to do, unfortunately the actual sequence of it may end up quite troublesome. It took me a very good amount of tries before getting it right, and it seems to be the case with a lot of players out there. Just keep repeating the same process, until you end up with the correct one.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.