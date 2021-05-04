New Pokémon Snap: The Empty Room Guide

New Pokémon Snap has a lot of secrets for us to unfold, and who or what is hiding in The Empty Room, found in Professor Mirror’s lab, is one of them. Professor’s lab has two floors, one being the ground floor and one additional upstairs, with a wooden floor. However, while we are able to traverse through the ground one, there is no option to actually climb to the one above. Which makes it a mystery as to what is hiding there, resulting to a request we can do to find out. And below you will find exactly how.

How to complete The Empty Room request in New Pokémon Snap

Begin a run in your Research Camp, after you unlock it of course mid-way through the whole game, and take the alternate route very early into the stage. As you are getting closer to the entrance of the lab, use your Scan to unlock the hidden path through the stairway. This way, your NEO-ONE will change to a route from within the lab, as odd as it may sound.

The moment you get inside the lab, you have one job to do. Keep throwing Fluffruits to the upper floor. Don’t aim somewhere specifically, keep spreading them all over the place. Aim your camera high enough for the fruits to actually reach the inside space, and if you succeed, a very annoyed Meowth will appear and ‘hiss’ at you, clearly frustrated. Ignore its threats and take as many pictures as you want of the specific Meowth. This is the moment you need to capture to complete The Empty Room request. Now what exactly this Pokémon was doing there, who knows, but what is important is that you have successfully finished your task.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.