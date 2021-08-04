Update 2.0.0 has arrived for New Pokemon Snap and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Nintendo has now released a pretty major update to Pokemon Snap which is a game exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch platform.

Today’s update is pretty neat because all of the new content is free to all players. There are three new areas that are available to players called Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands. Not only are there new levels, but 20 more Pokemon species have also been added to the game too.

Aside from the new content, some smaller quality of life improvements have also been made to the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

New Pokemon Snap Update 2.0.0 Patch Notes

3 new areas have been added: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands. These new areas also contain 20 new Pokémon.

Additional research titles, profile icons, photo filters, stickers, and frames have been added.

Search options for Other Players’ Photos have changed.

Other issues have also been addressed to improve the game-play experience.

You can visit the game’s official website for more updates about it. New Pokemon Snap is out now for the Nintendo Switch console.