New Pokémon Snap: What’s up With Wurmple Guide

What’s up With Wurmple proves that any Wurmple in New Pokémon Snap can stand on its own against threats and challenges alike. These little bugs tend to stray away from danger, crawling on isolated trees and areas, minding their own business. Sometimes though, other curious Pokémon tend to pick on them, which is also the case here. Below you will be able to see exactly what we are talking about and how to capture the moment needed for the What’s up With Wurmple task.

How to complete What’s up With Wurmple request in New Pokémon Snap

Florio Nature Park (Day) is where you are headed, and you also need a Research Level 3 to encounter this instance. Our goal is to find a Wurmple that is up against a pair of Taillow, who happen to mess around with it as they found it alone in the open. Begin the stage, and on your left side very early on, you will spot two Taillow landing in a grassy area.

Over to that spot, there is a Wurmple unprotected, that was minding its own business. In order to trigger the reaction you want, you need to throw an Illumina Ball onto Wurmple directly. Then, it will extend its tail over to those Taillow and throw some poisonous gas. As it does, you of course need to capture that moment on camera, so take a couple of screenshots right away. The Taillow will flee, Wurmple will be safe and you will have the screenshot you need to finish with the request.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.