Next Outriders Update Patch to Address Sign In Issues and More

A new patch for Outriders was supposed to be released later this week, but People Can Fly has now announced that the update will now come at a later date.

The reason the new Outriders update is being delayed is because the development team needs more time to polish the game’s ongoing issues. One of the biggest issues about the game so far are the sign-in issues people have been experiencing.

Many other issues have also been addressed, and these areas should be covered in the undated future patch that is coming soon.

You can read People Can Fly’s full announcement on the upcoming patch posted below via Reddit.

Latest update – 13.05.21

As our work and testing on the upcoming patch is still ongoing, the patch will not be deploying this week.

This upcoming patch is intended to primarily address the damage mitigation bug and will also contain changes to Brood Mother damage behaviour which can currently cause the insta-kill issue that some players have observed with this enemy in particular.

We have also been continually investigating and addressing sign in issues that certain users may have encountered. We’ve made backend changes within the last hour to help some of these users, but are aware that this may not solve the issue for everyone just yet. This upcoming patch will include further monitoring to help us further pinpoint and understand the causes of any related outstanding problems.

We will update you again when we have specific release information for the patch.

We’ll be sure to let you know when the new update hopefully arrives sometime later this month. Outriders is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.