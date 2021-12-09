Update 1.30 has arrived for NHL 22, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 4.6 GB on PlayStation consoles and 4.8 GB on Xbox systems. This patch contains several new additions and tweaks, most notably a new roster sharing feature. This update also adds the IIHF Tournament to NHL 22. In Franchise Mode, new strategy templates have been added for draft prospects and a few bugs have been fixed with CPU teams. Other modes have a handful of miscellaneous changes as well. Here’s everything new with NHL 22 update 1.30.
NHL 22 Update 1.30 Patch Notes
General
- Added the Roster Sharing Feature
- Added IIHF Tournament
Gameplay
- Added IIHF playoff OT rules
- Updated International ruleset to reflect new IIHF changes
- Various stick in physics improvements
- Improved Human goalie save selection on reflex saves while in set
- Fixed an issue where user goalie facing wasn’t updating when the puck was carried behind the net
- Fixed a case where players could poke the puck and instead of carrying velocity it would stop in place
- Fixed an issue where the puck would get stuck in collision with boards
- Various gameplay crash and desync fixes
Presentation
- X-factor ability indicator active and used state tuning
- Improvements to post-goal sequences/timing
Creation Zone
- Added shoot/pass bias attribute when creating players (0-15 attribute range, 0 is more shots, 15 is more passes)
- Fix for custom teams not showing names/numbers on the jersey when in gameplay
Franchise Mode
- Added strategy templates that get generated for draft prospects
- Fixed an issue where CPU teams did not sign Elite Low potential prospects that they drafted
- Decreased salary expectancy boost for players when they have high performance seasons
- Decreased trade value boost for 34yr+ goalies when they have high performance seasons
- Decreased X-Factors trade value impact
- Fix for the Play Next Game tile not showing the matchup on the HUB after the trade deadline
- Fixed a crash when starting a 32 Expansion Franchise with custom rosters that has created players under franchise
- Misc UI Fixes
Be a Pro
- Misc Conversation fixes
- Misc UI fixes
Art
Center Ice Changes
Updated the following Center Ice layouts
- Updated Chicago Blackhawks United Center logo
- Updated Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center text to be black not green
Uniforms
The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 22
ECHL
- Allen Americans Alternate
- Florida Everblades Home
- Fort Wayne Komets Alternate
- Greenville Swamp Rabbits Home and Away
- Indy Fuel Away
Canadian Hockey League
- Kitchener Rangers Alternate
- Quebec Remparts alternate
DEL
- Adler Mannheim Home, Away and Alternate
- Augsburger Panther Home, Away and Alternate
- Bietigheim Steelers Alternate
- Dusseldorfer EG Home and Away
- EHC Red Bull Munchen Home and Away
- Eisbaren Berlin Home, Away and Alternate
- ERC Ingolstadt Home and Away
- Fischtown Pinguins Home, Away and Alternate
- Iserlohn Roosters Home, Away and Alternate
- Kolner Haie Home, Away and Alternate
- Krefeld Pinguine Home, Away and Alternate
- Nurmberg Ice Tigers Home and Away
- Schwenninger Wild Wings Home, Away and Alternate
- Straubing Tigers Home, Away and Alternate
- Wolfsburg Grizzlies Home, Away and Alternate
IIHF
- Austria Home and Away
- Belarus Home and Away
- Czech Republic Home and Away
- Denmark Home and Away
- Finland Home and Away
- France Home and Away
- Germany Home and Away
- Great Britain Home and Away
- Hungary Home and Away
- Italy Home and Away
- Japan Home and Away
- Kazakhstan Home and Away
- Korea Home and Away
- Latvia Home and Away
- Norway Home and Away
- Poland Home and Away
- Russia Home and Away
- Slovakia Home and Away
- Slovenia Home and Away
- Sweden Home and Away
- Switzerland Home and Away
- Ukraine Home and Away
- USA Home and Away
Equipment
- Added Goalie Stick Warrior Ritual V2 Pro+
- Added Goalie Stick True Catalyst 9X
- Added Goalie Stick Sherwood REKKER Element 1
- Added Player Stick Sherwood REKKER Element 1
- Added Player Stick True Catalyst 9X
- Added Player Stick True Project X
- Added Player Stick Warrior Alpha LX Pro
- Added Player Gloves CCM JetSpeed FT4
Improvements
- Fixed an issue where the Arena Glass in the Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena was leaning towards the ice
- Fixed an issue where the fans in San Jose Sharks SAP Center were clipping through the penalty benches
- Fixed an issue where a camera man is clipping through glass at the Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena
- Fixed an issue where some NHL Star casual jerseys had ghosted logos on them.
World of Chel
- Added additional content into WoC for upcoming Chel challenges. Check back often to collect the latest cool new content.
- Fixed multiple issues where text was not visible because of similar colored background
- Fixed an issue where the Player level text was too dark during the Viewing Player Loadouts from a Dressing Room.
- Fixed an issue where the loadout class text was cut off when changing from a short to longer named player class
- Fixed an issue where some of the leaderboard combo box down boxes
- Fixed an issues where leveling up from XP on the Chel Challenges screen would not update the top right player level UI
- Fixed an issue where the previous end of period score was being shown during the current end of period NIS in Clubs
- Fixed an issues where callouts were missing from dynamic banners
- Fixed an issue where the drop-in team name would briefly display after switching from drop-in to Clubs game mode
- Fixed an issue where images were missing from a couple loading screens
- Fixed an issue where the post-game flow for clubs season progression was not showing the number of ties
- Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked loadout on the edit loadout screen would show an x-factor icon in the info box
- Fixed an issue where Team logos were not showing on the score clock overlay
- Fixed an issue where the scroll functionality didn’t function in My Career Stats if a user switched from career stats to player rank
- Fixed an issue where the View Player Loadouts option was not accessible after a user readied up in a dressing room
- Fixed an issue where the Social Widget wouldn’t open on the Player Rank Overview Screen
- Fixed an issue in edit club uniforms where the same button was being used for “Social Widget” and “Preview”
- Fixed an issue where the Loadout info box wasn’t updating when changing between loadouts on the edit loadout screen
- Fixed an issue where the loadout widget was being displayed in the Edit Loadout Screen
- Fixed an issue in Creation Zone where the jersey laces color was not updating for goalies when changed
- Fixed an issue where the UI was not updating when a user was speaking or muted
- Fixed an issue where spamming through the Custom Builds tutorial sometimes led to a crash
- Fixed an issue where the network ping info was covered by the “Starting Match” text in the search status box
- Fixed an issue where entering Intro Animations after entering Goal Celebrations would bring up the text for Goal Celebrations
- Fixed an issue where viewing stats for a player was misaligned in the Leaderboards
- Fixed an issue where Team logos were not showing on the score clock overlay
- Fixed an issue where the color change option was present for the fire signature effects
- Fixed an issue where Club Home Team gloves and helmets were using the away teams colors
HUT
- Added ability for players to transfer HUT content
- Updated X-Factor Master Item art for Jack Eichel
- Added X-Factor Master Item art for Dougie Hamilton, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Seth Jones
- Fixed issue where Synergies were not showing up in Edit Lines screen
- Fixed issue where Synergies were not showing up in Trade offer screen
- Various UI Fixes
