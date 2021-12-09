Update 1.30 has arrived for NHL 22, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 4.6 GB on PlayStation consoles and 4.8 GB on Xbox systems. This patch contains several new additions and tweaks, most notably a new roster sharing feature. This update also adds the IIHF Tournament to NHL 22. In Franchise Mode, new strategy templates have been added for draft prospects and a few bugs have been fixed with CPU teams. Other modes have a handful of miscellaneous changes as well. Here’s everything new with NHL 22 update 1.30.

NHL 22 Update 1.30 Patch Notes

General

Added the Roster Sharing Feature

Added IIHF Tournament

Gameplay

Added IIHF playoff OT rules

Updated International ruleset to reflect new IIHF changes

Various stick in physics improvements

Improved Human goalie save selection on reflex saves while in set

Fixed an issue where user goalie facing wasn’t updating when the puck was carried behind the net

Fixed a case where players could poke the puck and instead of carrying velocity it would stop in place

Fixed an issue where the puck would get stuck in collision with boards

Various gameplay crash and desync fixes

Presentation

X-factor ability indicator active and used state tuning

Improvements to post-goal sequences/timing

Creation Zone

Added shoot/pass bias attribute when creating players (0-15 attribute range, 0 is more shots, 15 is more passes)

Fix for custom teams not showing names/numbers on the jersey when in gameplay

Franchise Mode

Added strategy templates that get generated for draft prospects

Fixed an issue where CPU teams did not sign Elite Low potential prospects that they drafted

Decreased salary expectancy boost for players when they have high performance seasons

Decreased trade value boost for 34yr+ goalies when they have high performance seasons

Decreased X-Factors trade value impact

Fix for the Play Next Game tile not showing the matchup on the HUB after the trade deadline

Fixed a crash when starting a 32 Expansion Franchise with custom rosters that has created players under franchise

Misc UI Fixes

Be a Pro

Misc Conversation fixes

Misc UI fixes

Art

Center Ice Changes

Updated the following Center Ice layouts

Updated Chicago Blackhawks United Center logo

Updated Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center text to be black not green

Uniforms

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 22

ECHL

Allen Americans Alternate

Florida Everblades Home

Fort Wayne Komets Alternate

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Home and Away

Indy Fuel Away

Canadian Hockey League

Kitchener Rangers Alternate

Quebec Remparts alternate

DEL

Adler Mannheim Home, Away and Alternate

Augsburger Panther Home, Away and Alternate

Bietigheim Steelers Alternate

Dusseldorfer EG Home and Away

EHC Red Bull Munchen Home and Away

Eisbaren Berlin Home, Away and Alternate

ERC Ingolstadt Home and Away

Fischtown Pinguins Home, Away and Alternate

Iserlohn Roosters Home, Away and Alternate

Kolner Haie Home, Away and Alternate

Krefeld Pinguine Home, Away and Alternate

Nurmberg Ice Tigers Home and Away

Schwenninger Wild Wings Home, Away and Alternate

Straubing Tigers Home, Away and Alternate

Wolfsburg Grizzlies Home, Away and Alternate

IIHF

Austria Home and Away

Belarus Home and Away

Czech Republic Home and Away

Denmark Home and Away

Finland Home and Away

France Home and Away

Germany Home and Away

Great Britain Home and Away

Hungary Home and Away

Italy Home and Away

Japan Home and Away

Kazakhstan Home and Away

Korea Home and Away

Latvia Home and Away

Norway Home and Away

Poland Home and Away

Russia Home and Away

Slovakia Home and Away

Slovenia Home and Away

Sweden Home and Away

Switzerland Home and Away

Ukraine Home and Away

USA Home and Away

Equipment

Added Goalie Stick Warrior Ritual V2 Pro+

Added Goalie Stick True Catalyst 9X

Added Goalie Stick Sherwood REKKER Element 1

Added Player Stick Sherwood REKKER Element 1

Added Player Stick True Catalyst 9X

Added Player Stick True Project X

Added Player Stick Warrior Alpha LX Pro

Added Player Gloves CCM JetSpeed FT4

Improvements

Fixed an issue where the Arena Glass in the Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena was leaning towards the ice

Fixed an issue where the fans in San Jose Sharks SAP Center were clipping through the penalty benches

Fixed an issue where a camera man is clipping through glass at the Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena

Fixed an issue where some NHL Star casual jerseys had ghosted logos on them.

World of Chel

Added additional content into WoC for upcoming Chel challenges. Check back often to collect the latest cool new content.

Fixed multiple issues where text was not visible because of similar colored background

Fixed an issue where the Player level text was too dark during the Viewing Player Loadouts from a Dressing Room.

Fixed an issue where the loadout class text was cut off when changing from a short to longer named player class

Fixed an issue where some of the leaderboard combo box down boxes

Fixed an issues where leveling up from XP on the Chel Challenges screen would not update the top right player level UI

Fixed an issue where the previous end of period score was being shown during the current end of period NIS in Clubs

Fixed an issues where callouts were missing from dynamic banners

Fixed an issue where the drop-in team name would briefly display after switching from drop-in to Clubs game mode

Fixed an issue where images were missing from a couple loading screens

Fixed an issue where the post-game flow for clubs season progression was not showing the number of ties

Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked loadout on the edit loadout screen would show an x-factor icon in the info box

Fixed an issue where Team logos were not showing on the score clock overlay

Fixed an issue where the scroll functionality didn’t function in My Career Stats if a user switched from career stats to player rank

Fixed an issue where the View Player Loadouts option was not accessible after a user readied up in a dressing room

Fixed an issue where the Social Widget wouldn’t open on the Player Rank Overview Screen

Fixed an issue in edit club uniforms where the same button was being used for “Social Widget” and “Preview”

Fixed an issue where the Loadout info box wasn’t updating when changing between loadouts on the edit loadout screen

Fixed an issue where the loadout widget was being displayed in the Edit Loadout Screen

Fixed an issue in Creation Zone where the jersey laces color was not updating for goalies when changed

Fixed an issue where the UI was not updating when a user was speaking or muted

Fixed an issue where spamming through the Custom Builds tutorial sometimes led to a crash

Fixed an issue where the network ping info was covered by the “Starting Match” text in the search status box

Fixed an issue where entering Intro Animations after entering Goal Celebrations would bring up the text for Goal Celebrations

Fixed an issue where viewing stats for a player was misaligned in the Leaderboards

Fixed an issue where Team logos were not showing on the score clock overlay

Fixed an issue where the color change option was present for the fire signature effects

Fixed an issue where Club Home Team gloves and helmets were using the away teams colors

HUT

Added ability for players to transfer HUT content

Updated X-Factor Master Item art for Jack Eichel

Added X-Factor Master Item art for Dougie Hamilton, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Seth Jones

Fixed issue where Synergies were not showing up in Edit Lines screen

Fixed issue where Synergies were not showing up in Trade offer screen

Various UI Fixes

NHL 22 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.