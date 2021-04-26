Nier Replicant: How to Get Machine Oil

If you end up spending a lot of time on side content and upgrading your weapons in Nier: Replicant, Machine Oil is one of the many materials you will need in order to progress further. An ‘item’ dropped by enemies found in the world, that is not easy to identify from which enemy exactly it is coming from. Thankfully, we have all the answers you need so feel free to check out where to find some Machine Oil, right below.

How to get Machine Oil in Nier: Replicant

Let me start by saying which enemies exactly drop this specific item. Those would be the aerial, robotic creatures that can be found around Junk Heap. You can easily distinguish them as this area doesn’t have any other flying enemies at all, other than these. They also drop some other items like Broken Batteries, which are really common too, but they do have some chances of giving you the Machine Oil you are looking for.

In order to actually increase those chances, you do have a couple of options. Those revolve around some specific words you can attach to your equipment. The Mah/Mahza/Mahzarr words provide the character with increased drop rate from enemies, up to 25%. Not only that, but they also do stack with each other, so equipping multiple instances of them can only end beneficial for you. Your Magic abilities can also have those words attached too, so don’t forget adding some to these as well. You will notice a big difference in contrast to what kind and how many drops you would get from enemies if you didn’t have them equipped, so it is highly suggested to do so.

Killing a good number of these guys will end up to a lot of Machine Oil gathered, if you have any of the Mah-line words equipped, and since in Nier: Replicant you will need quite a good number of materials to use for either upgrades or side quests, these words are always handy. Happy farming.

