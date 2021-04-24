NieR Replicant – How To Get Sardines

NieR Replicant is an action RPG that features a number of different fetch quests within it, whether that is part of the main story or the many sidequests found within it. Some of these fetch quests are pretty easy for you to figure out where you need to go to get them, but there are also plenty of them that are bit more ambiguous and may leave you wandering aimlessly. One of the latter is when you are tasked with getting Sardines for two different sidequests and this guide will tell you where and how you can catch them.

How To Get Sardines

For those that want to take part in it, Nier Replicant offers fishing that you can do. While it’s not really a requirement to do, there are a number of sidequests related to it. Two of them specifically require you to find Sardines, but you’re going to have to do it just right to get them.

The two sidequests that ask you to find Sardines are The Fisherman’s Gambit and A Signature Dish, both of which can be found in Seafront. You are going to need 10 Sardines for each of these, so we’re going to have to go fishing. The Fisherman’s Gambit is especially important, as it allows you to improve your fishing skils and unlock further quests with the old fisherman that you will need for other sidequests as well.

To start, head to Seafront and look for the bait shop in the strip of stores within Seafront. This one is actually on the opposite side of the street from most of the other stores too. At this store, you need to purchase Lugworms as bait, which should only be 10 G each. I would probably get some extras since they are so cheap, because there are good odds you’ll have your bait get eaten more than once when trying to get Sardines.

Now you don’t have to go too far, as you can just head down to the end of the street and into the beach area beside where the old fisherman is up on the dock. From the ground level here, go up to the water and interact with the water to fish. Make sure to select your Lugworm as your bait and cast it. Now this will take a little time to get used to, but you need to wait for the strongest rumble, which should be the third one when it comes to Sardines. Starting pulling the left analog stick towards you and then aim it away from the way the fish is swimming. You will see a stamina meter that will dwindle down over time and when it empties, you will catch the fish. By using the Lugworm, you will hopefully get only Sardines this way, but it is possible to get a few other things as well like a Blowfish. This is another reason we recommend buying more Lugworms, even though you don’t have to go far to purchase more if you run out.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to check out all of our guides on both the newly added and older content in the game if you need more help.