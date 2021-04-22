With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… out later this week, the full trophies list for the game has finally been revealed.
The game has 47 trophies for you to collect in total. If you get them all, you will obviously get the elusive Platinum Trophy on your gaming profile.
Aside from one Platinum, there are 2 Golds, 14 Silvers, 30 Bronzes as well as 25 extra secret trophies too. If you are sensitive to spoilers, you may not want to check out the trophy list until after you have the game.
Anyway, thanks to PlayStation Trophies, you can look at the full trophy list for the game posted down below.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Trophies List
- The Final Verse
Congratulations! Thank you for playing!
- The Book of Legend
Grimoire Weiss joined your party.
- The Wild Companion
Kainé joined your party.
- The Mellow Companion
Emil joined your party.
- Release
You freed Kainé from her petrification.
- Gratitude
You gave Louise’s letter to the postman.
- Key Collector
You completed the key to the Shadowlord’s castle.
- A World in Flux
You defeated the Shadowlord.
- Combo Fanatic
You pulled off a 50-hit combo.
- Combo Master
You pulled off a 100-hit combo.
- The Magic Man
You learned every type of magic.
- Wordsmith
You collected 50 percent of all words.
- Weapons Collector
You found every weapon.
- Village Handyman
You completed 10 quests.
- Jack of All Trades
You completed 20 quests.
- Go-To Guy
You completed 30 quests
- Dear Diary
You completed the “Recycled World” quest.
- Man of Means
You accumulated 1,000,000 pieces of gold.
- Educated Warrior
You read all novel segments about your friends’ pasts.
- Call Her Back
You viewed the first ending (Ending A).
- Lingering Memories
You viewed the second ending (Ending B).
- Thank You
You viewed the third ending (Ending C).
- Something Very Special
You viewed the fourth ending (Ending D).
- Legendary Gardener
You successfully cultivated the legendary flower.
- Fish of Legend
You caught a rhizodont.
- A Round by the Pond
You caught one of every type of fish.
- Material Hunter
You collected 50 types of raw materials.
- Upgrade Apprentice
You upgraded 5 weapons to their maximum level.
- Reform Specialist
You upgraded 15 weapons to their maximum level.
- Forging Master
You upgraded 33 weapons to their maximum level.
- All Aboared!
You rode a boar for at least five minutes.
- The Sheep Whisperer
You killed 100 sheep.
- Lightspeed Fighter
You completed the game within fifteen hours.
- King of the Lost Shrine
You defeated Gretel within three minutes and twenty seconds.
- A True Friend
You stopped the berserk Kainé within one minute.
- Boss of the Junk Heap
You defeated P-33 within four and a half minutes.
- Scourge of The Aerie
You defeated Wendy within eight and a half minutes.
- Protector of Facade
You defeated Roc within three and a half minutes.
- The Little Mermaid
You defeated Louise within five minutes.
- Permission Granted
You drove off Devola and Popola within three minutes.
- A Dirge for the Hero
You defeated Goose within two minutes.
- Soul Crusher
You defeated Devola and Popola within three and a half minutes.
- Book Burner
You defeated Grimoire Noir within one and a half minutes.
- The Once and Final King
You defeated the Shadowlord within four minutes and twenty seconds.
- The Strongest Bond
You defeated the berserk Kainé within three and a half minutes.
- Daredevil
You risked life and limb 10 times to discover someone’s secret.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is out April 23rd, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.