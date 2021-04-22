Game Guides

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Trophies List

What you need for Platinum

April 22nd, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Nier-Replicant

With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… out later this week, the full trophies list for the game has finally been revealed.

The game has 47 trophies for you to collect in total. If you get them all, you will obviously get the elusive Platinum Trophy on your gaming profile.

Aside from one Platinum, there are 2 Golds, 14 Silvers, 30 Bronzes as well as 25 extra secret trophies too. If you are sensitive to spoilers, you may not want to check out the trophy list until after you have the game.

Anyway, thanks to PlayStation Trophies, you can look at the full trophy list for the game posted down below.

  • The Final Verse
    Congratulations! Thank you for playing!
  • The Book of Legend
    Grimoire Weiss joined your party.
  • The Wild Companion
    Kainé joined your party.
  • The Mellow Companion
    Emil joined your party.
  • Release
    You freed Kainé from her petrification.
  • Gratitude
    You gave Louise’s letter to the postman.
  • Key Collector
    You completed the key to the Shadowlord’s castle.
  • A World in Flux
    You defeated the Shadowlord.
  • Combo Fanatic
    You pulled off a 50-hit combo.
  • Combo Master
    You pulled off a 100-hit combo.
  • The Magic Man
    You learned every type of magic.
  • Wordsmith
    You collected 50 percent of all words.
  • Weapons Collector
    You found every weapon.
  • Village Handyman
    You completed 10 quests.
  • Jack of All Trades
    You completed 20 quests.
  • Go-To Guy
    You completed 30 quests
  • Dear Diary
    You completed the “Recycled World” quest.
  • Man of Means
    You accumulated 1,000,000 pieces of gold.
  • Educated Warrior
    You read all novel segments about your friends’ pasts.
  • Call Her Back
    You viewed the first ending (Ending A).
  • Lingering Memories
    You viewed the second ending (Ending B).
  • Thank You
    You viewed the third ending (Ending C).
  • Something Very Special
    You viewed the fourth ending (Ending D).
  • Legendary Gardener
    You successfully cultivated the legendary flower.
  • Fish of Legend
    You caught a rhizodont.
  • A Round by the Pond
    You caught one of every type of fish.
  • Material Hunter
    You collected 50 types of raw materials.
  • Upgrade Apprentice
    You upgraded 5 weapons to their maximum level.
  • Reform Specialist
    You upgraded 15 weapons to their maximum level.
  • Forging Master
    You upgraded 33 weapons to their maximum level.
  • All Aboared!
    You rode a boar for at least five minutes.
  • The Sheep Whisperer
    You killed 100 sheep.
  • Lightspeed Fighter
    You completed the game within fifteen hours.
  • King of the Lost Shrine
    You defeated Gretel within three minutes and twenty seconds.
  • A True Friend
    You stopped the berserk Kainé within one minute.
  • Boss of the Junk Heap
    You defeated P-33 within four and a half minutes.
  • Scourge of The Aerie
    You defeated Wendy within eight and a half minutes.
  • Protector of Facade
    You defeated Roc within three and a half minutes.
  • The Little Mermaid
    You defeated Louise within five minutes.
  • Permission Granted
    You drove off Devola and Popola within three minutes.
  • A Dirge for the Hero
    You defeated Goose within two minutes.
  • Soul Crusher
    You defeated Devola and Popola within three and a half minutes.
  • Book Burner
    You defeated Grimoire Noir within one and a half minutes.
  • The Once and Final King
    You defeated the Shadowlord within four minutes and twenty seconds.
  • The Strongest Bond
    You defeated the berserk Kainé within three and a half minutes.
  • Daredevil
    You risked life and limb 10 times to discover someone’s secret.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is out April 23rd, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

