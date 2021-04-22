With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… out later this week, the full trophies list for the game has finally been revealed.

The game has 47 trophies for you to collect in total. If you get them all, you will obviously get the elusive Platinum Trophy on your gaming profile.

Aside from one Platinum, there are 2 Golds, 14 Silvers, 30 Bronzes as well as 25 extra secret trophies too. If you are sensitive to spoilers, you may not want to check out the trophy list until after you have the game.

Anyway, thanks to PlayStation Trophies, you can look at the full trophy list for the game posted down below.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Trophies List

The Final Verse

Congratulations! Thank you for playing!

Grimoire Weiss joined your party.

Kainé joined your party.

Emil joined your party.

You freed Kainé from her petrification.

You gave Louise’s letter to the postman.

You completed the key to the Shadowlord’s castle.

You defeated the Shadowlord.

You pulled off a 50-hit combo.

You pulled off a 100-hit combo.

You learned every type of magic.

You collected 50 percent of all words.

You found every weapon.

You completed 10 quests.

You completed 20 quests.

You completed 30 quests

You completed the “Recycled World” quest.

You accumulated 1,000,000 pieces of gold.

You read all novel segments about your friends’ pasts.

You viewed the first ending (Ending A).

You viewed the second ending (Ending B).

You viewed the third ending (Ending C).

You viewed the fourth ending (Ending D).

You successfully cultivated the legendary flower.

You caught a rhizodont.

You caught one of every type of fish.

You collected 50 types of raw materials.

You upgraded 5 weapons to their maximum level.

You upgraded 15 weapons to their maximum level.

You upgraded 33 weapons to their maximum level.

You rode a boar for at least five minutes.

You killed 100 sheep.

You completed the game within fifteen hours.

You defeated Gretel within three minutes and twenty seconds.

You stopped the berserk Kainé within one minute.

You defeated P-33 within four and a half minutes.

You defeated Wendy within eight and a half minutes.

You defeated Roc within three and a half minutes.

You defeated Louise within five minutes.

You drove off Devola and Popola within three minutes.

You defeated Goose within two minutes.

You defeated Devola and Popola within three and a half minutes.

You defeated Grimoire Noir within one and a half minutes.

You defeated the Shadowlord within four minutes and twenty seconds.

You defeated the berserk Kainé within three and a half minutes.

You risked life and limb 10 times to discover someone’s secret.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is out April 23rd, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.