Ninja Gaiden Sigma and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Update 1.02 has arrived for Ninja Gaiden Sigma and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Both Ninja Gaiden Sigma and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 are part of the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection. Both games have been updated earlier today for update patch 1.02 on the PS4 version of the game. The patch number might be different if you have the game on another format.

As of right now, it looks like Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge has not had any post launch updates thus far. The third game in the series is still stuck on patch 1.01.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes from the PS4’s update history posted down below.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Corrected minor issues

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Update 1.02 Patch Notes

The following issues have been corrected.

Corrected issues related to action and hit-detection.

Other minor issues were corrected

Both games already had day one patches that added some newer features that weren’t available when the game was given out a few days earlier to reviewers. Team Ninja also did a few bug fixes with all update patches released so far too.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch formats.