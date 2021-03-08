Nioh 2 Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Update 1.27 has arrived for Nioh 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this

patch. The patch is available for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

The main thing the new Nioh 2 patch does is bug fixes. The update itself isn’t very large on PS4 as the patch was only 95MB in size. The patch is also available for both the base game as well as the newly released Complete Edition too.

There are only minor improvements for the PS4 version, but a lot more has been fixed on PS5. Read below to see the full official patch notes released by Team Ninja.

Nioh 2 1.27 Patch Notes

PS4

Fixed a bug that could make “Jasper of Righteousness” unusable

Fixed other minor bugs

PS5

Fixed a bug that could make “Jasper of Righteousness” unusable

Fixed a bug that the type-ahead was not effective when the launch button of the ranged weapon was set to “L2” or “R2”.

Fixed a bug that some additional content equipment already obtained in PS4 ™ version would not drop when the save data was transferred to PS5 ™ version.

Fixed a bug that when “Game Mode” is “120fps Mode”, the “Great Skill” of a specific enemy may not be returned as “Special Skill”.

Fixed a bug that the operation may slow down when “Game mode” is “120fps mode”

Fixed other minor bugs

This new patch was released on March 8th which is different to the update released on the Steam version last week. The PC version had its own fixes.

Nioh 2 is out now for PC, PS4 and PS5. You can read more about the patch notes via the official website.