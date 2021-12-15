Nioh 2 Update 1.28 Patch Notes

This Nioh 2 update solves some annoying issues regarding controls, crashes, and more.

December 15th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Nioh-Complete-Edition-1280x720

Update 1.28 has arrived for Nioh 2, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Nioh 2 update is rather small, just a handful of fixes were performed, but this does not mean they are useless. Every fix counts if it means a better gameplay experience, and the developers know this. Here’s everything new with Nioh update 1.28.

Nioh 2 Update 1.28 Patch Notes

Corrected issues

  • Corrected an issue in which lock-on targets would be inadvertently switched when using the keys assigned to “Move Camera Up” and “Move Camera Down”.
  • Corrected an issue in which, when using keyboard and mouse controls, if specific keys were pressed simultaneously, the game would crash.
  • Corrected an issue in which, when the Frame Rate Cap was set to 120, the Auto-adjust Camera would sometimes behave incorrectly.

These small fixes will improve the players’ experience overall. The problems regarding the lock-on system were hindering the gameplay, making easy combat engagements into something quite annoying and ineffective. The issue regarding the unexpected crash when pressing certain keys was also fixed, so players should not have to worry about that anymore. All in all, this small update will make Nioh 2 a more pleasant experience.

Nioh 2 is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Nioh 2 Twitter page.

