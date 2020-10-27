No Man’s Sky was definitely a disappointment at launch to many, but Hello Games has done a fantastic job at building back goodwill by making the game better and perhaps close to what people were expecting in the first place. Just in time for Halloween, they have added some new themed content to the game, which has also come with a new patch that fixed a number of things.
No Man’s Sky Update 3.05 Patch Notes
Hello Games not only released all of the details about their Halloween content, but also released patch notes for the full update, which you can check out on their website or see it all below as well.
- Derelict freighters have been rebalanced for increased challenge.
- Low temperatures are more extreme, security systems are tougher and more efficient at locating intruders, aliens are more aggressive, and all hostile lifeforms are more difficult to defeat.
- Added the possibility of looting Quicksilver to derelict freighters. This will be available for the next few weeks.
- The scrap dealer on Space Stations now stocks a range of base parts, decals, banners and a Horrific Flesh-Helmet.
- The scrap dealer now trades in a new black market currency, Tainted Metal, which can be salvaged from derelict freighters.
- The scrap dealer also now stocks Repair Kits.
- Added two new player titles, which may be earned via in-game achievements and selected at the Appearance Modifier.
- Improved the notification icons shown when entering freighters and derelict freighters.
- Fixed an issue that caused hostile creatures to fall through the floor of derelict freighters.
- Fixed an issue that caused derelict freighter doors to take too long to open.
- Fixed an issue which could cause derelict freighter messages to linger after leaving the freighter without fully exploring it.
- Fixed an issue which caused the Lost in Space mission to linger after leaving a derelict freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause the guild envoy and scrap dealer rewards for completing a derelict freighter to be the wrong way around in Korvax systems.
- Fixed an issue that could cause derelict freighters to despawn if the player attempted to fix or install technology on their ship while at a distance.
- Fixed an issue that could cause aquatic fauna to be listed as “extinct” when discovered.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally prevent creatures from spawning where or as often they should.
- Fixed an issue that could cause teleporters to display the wrong galaxy name for some early galaxies.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Exocraft mining laser from harvesting resources from terrain deposits.
- Fixed an issue that could cause freighter base parts to be unpowered when constructed in specific locations within the freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could cause weather effects to occur beyond the planetary atmosphere.
- Fixed an issue that could cause frigate expeditions to reward deprecated products.
- Introduced a memory-management optimisation and fixed a number of memory-related crashes on console.
- Fixed some rare crash issues.
