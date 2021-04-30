Update 3.38 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Hello Games notes that this patch continues its big Expeditions update for No Man’s Sky. They also note that this update should be available very soon for all platforms. Officially the patch is known as version number 3.38.

Even though update 3.37 was released two weeks ago, this new update continues to fix bugs and issues that the game has been having. You will need to download the update as soon as possible in order to see these changes being made.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.38 Patch Notes

Fixed a minor text issue in the Overseer mission log.

Improved the visibility of player markers when those players are in your fireteam and on the same planet.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.

Fixed an issue that caused repair missions to automatically complete when the player left the repair site without performing the required maintenance.

Fixed a PS5-specific crash in the profanity filter.

Fixed a crash that could occur when receiving an item from another player.

Improved the display of text when interacting with Communications Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented Communications Stations from being reported.

Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when pulsing towards a marker.

Fixed a crash in the Nexus teleporter UI.

Fixed a number of crashes related to the network syncing of interactions.

Fixed a rare crash related to docking.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite load.

Fixed a memory related crash seen on Xbox One S.

Fixed an issue that caused the ship summoning checks to be performed against the current ship, rather than the ship that is being summoned.

Reduced the number of Communications Stations downloaded at protected locations.

Fixed a memory leak related to derelict freighters.

Fixed a crash related to camera behaviours.

Fixed an issue that could cause camera shake to persist after summoning a ship.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One