No Man’s Sky Update 3.50 Patch Notes

Update 3.50 has arrived for No Man’s Sky and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new patch for No Man’s Sky should be rolling out now for all platforms. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch size is quite large as it’s 13 GB. Make sure you have enough space in your hard drive to download this update.

No Man’s Sky 3.50 Patch Notes

The update itself has been released quite early so patch notes are not available at this time. Hello Games usually releases patch notes a few hours after an update goes live. Because of this, we will update this post as soon if more patch notes are released for the game later today.

The last update that was released for the game was patch 3.42. Patch 3.42 didn’t add too much new content as it was mainly to fix some current issues with the game. Since update 3.50 is so large, it’s possible a lot of new content is coming to the game very soon.

No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 2nd, 2021