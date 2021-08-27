Getting your ass kicked and can’t figure out how to level up skills in NH3? So, for some reason, the game doesn’t directly tell you that you can and apparently the whole game can be cleared without a single upgrade. However, that’s no fun at all as you’ll be missing out on additional moves you can utilize in battle such as activating Mustang Mode when performing a perfect dodge. Here’s everything we know on how to level up skills in No More Heroes 3.

How to Level Up Skills in No More Heroes 3

To level up skills in No More Heroes 3, you’ll need to earn WESN then head to Naomi’s lab by using the pole heading down from Travis’ room or the direct path through Burger Suplex (in the same parking lot as the motel). Once here, look for the Power Up Machine to the right of the Time Machine which will allow you to spend WESN to level up your skills. See below for the cost to max them all as well as some tips.

Glass Cannon or Meat Boy

Regardless of what you want to skill up first, NH3 uses a very smart system of allocating points. Once in the power-up machine, you can look over each category and see what affects what. Once you decide on your chosen path, hold down the A button for WESN injection. Once you reach the amount needed, the skill will level up, and you’ll be ready to continue forward or choose another one. Of note, this cost is cumulative. For example, the Power skill level 3 costs 2000 WESN total but since level 2 costs 500 WESN, you’ll only need 1500 WESN to get to level 3. Also, you can reset your skills for the price of UC so don’t be afraid to experiment a bit. See below for the total cost to max all skills in the game.

Health (Increases Travis’ overall HP) – 21,700 WESN

Attack (Increases attack power. Seems to affect all damage, not just the Beam Katana) – 31,200

Power (Increases battery limit on Beam Katana) – 17,500 WESN

Death Skill (Decreases cooldown time on Death Glove Abilities) – 13,000 WESN

!! Special Moves (Unlocks new active moves for Travis to use during combat) – 30,000 WESN

Total to max all skills as of this writing – 113,400 WESN

No More Heroes 3 is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check the rest of our No More Heroes 3 Guides while you’re here!