Learning how to perform a perfect dodge actually poses a decent skill challenge in No More Heroes 3. While the game does a fairly good job explaining most of the combat features such as recharging your Beam Katana and how to earn WESN, it’s not so clear on other items such as performing a perfect dodge. Getting decent at this mechanic opens combat up quite a bit including a final skill powerup that enables the ridiculous Mustang Mode that eviscerates enemies in seconds. Here’s everything we know on how to perform a perfect dodge in No More Heroes 3.

How to Perform a Perfect Dodge in No More Heroes 3

To perform a perfect dodge in No More Heroes 3, you’ll want to dodge right before an attack that would hit Travis comes out. You’ll know you’ve done a successful perfect dodge as the area Travis was in before will have a purple silhouette of Travis and time will slow down. Those are just the basics though, there are some more things to look out for on-screen that help with the timing.

Purple People Eater

While Travis’ enemies are numerous and some far deadlier than others, they all seem to want to give out hints on when to dodge. Watch the ring around an enemy as they attack and you’ll start to notice when the ring around them is purple, that is the correct time to have dodged to get a perfect dodge. It is a little tricky as you’ll need to be dodging right as it turns purple which takes a bit of effort but once you start hitting that timing, you’ll be dodging with the best of them. In addition, your Beam Katana will actually spark for a brief second in sync with the purple ring giving another visual cue of when you should dodge to achieve perfect status. Be sure to watch out for any attacks already out though as you’ll still get hit during these as time has just slowed down, it didn’t stop completely.

